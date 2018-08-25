You know, we haven’t heard much about that compound in New Mexico where a kidnapped child died and other children were allegedly being trained to be school shooters since it was “mysteriously destroyed” by authorities.

CNN had an update Saturday, though: according to court documents, the suspects from that filthy New Mexico compound had targeted Grady Hospital in Atlanta for an attack.

The five adults living at a New Mexico compound where 11 starving children were found allegedly planned to attack a major hospital in Atlanta, court documents show https://t.co/vVfNDsT0dA pic.twitter.com/eYLEVtYoyF — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 25, 2018

Rick Sanchez reports:

A handwritten document titled “Phases of a Terrorist Attack.” Talk of confronting and attacking “corrupt” institutions, including Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital. Jokes about dying in jihad. An underground stash of weapons and ammunition. New court documents revealed these and other details in the case against five adults who lived in squalor with 11 starving children in a ramshackle New Mexico compound. In a case infused with allegations of abuse and terrorism, prosecutors this week asked a judge to reconsider an order granting bond to all five adults arrested at the compound.

Yeah, granting them all signature bond didn’t sound like such a great idea at the time. Sanchez continues:

The 13-page motion filed Friday said items found at the compound included the “Phases of a Terrorist Attack” document. The handwritten document contained “instructions for ‘The one-time terrorist,’ instructions on the use of a ‘choke point,’ a location ‘called the ideal attack site,’ the ‘ability to defend the safe haven,’ the ‘ability to escape-perimeter rings,’ and ‘sniper position detection procedure,'” according to the court filing. Some of the children at the compound told police that [Lucas] Morten allegedly “stated he wished to die in Jihad, as a martyr,” prosecutors said in the motion.

Keep in mind, going by the charges filed, some people are still considering this just a child abuse case — one in which a 3-year-old died during a religious ritual.

Why are they out on bail?! — Sho'Nuff Skywalker (@BreakandEnterTV) August 25, 2018

Same 5 (jihadists) were released without bail.

They also murdered a child. But, you do you, CNN https://t.co/ZiwNSmlWAH — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) August 25, 2018

Good thing they have trusty ankle bracelets to keep them in line. — Goat (@Raunchy_Goat) August 26, 2018

The fact these child abusing aspiring terrorists were allowed to post bond is an outrage. — Sho'Nuff Skywalker (@BreakandEnterTV) August 25, 2018

And yes some readers will remember the judge who chastised the prosecutor as if they were making things up and that this group should be released with no bail as they posed no threat etc etc — Michael Sheridan (@heartofgypsy77) August 26, 2018

This isn't breaking news. This is one of the news stories that CNN and the rest of the MSM chose to ignore. — NyMetsFan (@FS08983678) August 25, 2018

You mean that Muslim extremists' compound? Yeah, as well as schools but apparently you're still playing catch-up. — Poetic Injustice 🇺🇸 (@CrypticVisions) August 25, 2018

