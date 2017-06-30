Boo. Freakin’. Hoo.

The media did this to themselves folks, they became a grossly biased; propaganda machine for the Democratic Party and are getting caught on video admitting it.

Gosh, journos have it SO ROUGH:

Because if anyone knows about taking things out of context in edited videos, it's NBC News. pic.twitter.com/TMO5yF1e8i — neontaster (@neontaster) June 30, 2017

Wait, so journos should be worried that someone else might tape them … while they’re taping others?

What is this exactly, like the EVILS of citizen journalism?

Poor babies.

Basically what you're saying is that reporters now have to worry about people doing to them what they do to others. 🎻 — neontaster (@neontaster) June 30, 2017

Exactly. They could become the story now, and we all know they don’t like THAT.

What has this country come to where media people can't even speak about how their Trump stories are ratings-driven BS without getting taped? — neontaster (@neontaster) June 30, 2017

Awwwww, we are crying for them on the INSIDE.

Media companies to employees: Don't be yourself in casual conversations with non-colleagues. — epobirs (@epobirs) June 30, 2017

*snort*

This media hero has no issues with racist or misogynist views of his colleagues. Only with them getting caught.https://t.co/PH6HvJMp86 — Acosta's Tantrum™ (@EF517_V2) June 30, 2017

We noticed that too – they’re not concerned about the garbage these people are saying on video. They’re concerned because they got caught.

"Guys! Ladies! Be careful out there! We get busted for lying too many more times, and people will call it #FakeNews! " pic.twitter.com/dqoGTDpKWQ — ＡＺＣｏｎｓｅｒｖａｔｉｖｅ (@AZConservative1) June 30, 2017

People are onto them …

Yup.

