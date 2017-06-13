Kids are supposed to be OFF LIMITS. We don’t care if their parents are Republicans or Democrats, hands off. If you can’t keep yourself from attacking a CHILD because you hate his or her parent THAT much, you might need therapy.

Take this ‘behavioral economist’ for example:

Barron Trump is wearing a shirt that reads "The Expert" and I just threw up in my mouth a little. — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) June 12, 2017

He’s 11, you hateful shrew.

A t-shirt made her throw up in her mouth a little … k.

Hey Twitter, maybe, just maybe, I'm judging the people that bought him this item and let him wear it in a very public appearance. — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) June 13, 2017

Yeah, she’s just judging people who bought their kid a cool t-shirt.

And we’re just judging her back. #Caring

What did you do when Obama’s daughter was sporting the Marxist/anti-white rapper’s t-shirt? pic.twitter.com/AAwudhJcng — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) June 13, 2017

Not a damn thing.

Individuals like u sit behind their PC & think its ok 2 be disrespectful & abusive! Enough Really! Self-respect! Judge teen child’s T-shirt? — Ana Moss MD, PharmD (@anamossmdpharmd) June 13, 2017

Picking on a kid who didn’t ask for ANY of this.

Remind us again who the party of hate is?

Because you realized a child is probably more qualified than you? https://t.co/lFEOawjjhp — Roadbeer In The Park (@TheRoadbeer) June 13, 2017

Eh… He's an 11 yr old kid. If you ever had an 11-16 yr old they think they're experts on everything. Leave the kid alone. JEEZ. HE IS 11! https://t.co/DRRpmQKOlG — AngieSenseiofSarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 13, 2017

This editor has an 11 year old and YES, she’s an expert on everything.

Triggered much by little boys? Get back to your lectern you pontificating shill. — TodayTrader (@TodayTrader) June 13, 2017

What are the rest of your fellow sixth graders wearing that revolt your childish sensibilities? — Ecklebob Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 13, 2017

You are a first class asshole — AndiO 💛🍺 (@AndiOhal) June 13, 2017

My husband, a life long Democrat, left the party last yr as well, voted DJT & GOP down ticket.The viciousness of the left is unacceptable. — Mom for Trump (@StacyBrewer18) June 13, 2017

It’s a large part of why Trump won, and they still haven’t figured that out yet.

As a non behavioral economist I predict that T-shirt will now sell out in no time. — The Expert (@MohamadTivator) June 13, 2017

And it did!

Barron Trump is setting the trends! The 11 y.o. wore a t-shirt with the words "The Expert" that officially sold out. https://t.co/1c4b0Y2sV7 pic.twitter.com/YKzQE3NOyd — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 13, 2017

Hang in there, Barron. We’re rooting for you, ignore these haters.

Updated:

She’s still AT IT!

His family explicitly delegitimizes experts and then sends him out in public in a shirt that reads "The Expert." What could go wrong? — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) June 13, 2017

When people are decent human beings, nothing. Maybe try being a decent human being and leave the kid alone.

Oh I dunno, the grown ups could ignore it because it's just a kid in a shirt. https://t.co/nRZwFILtVO — Ghost Musket (@Patriot_Musket) June 13, 2017

