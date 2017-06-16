Matt Drudge weighed in on the GA-06 special election on Tuesday between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff, but not in a good way for Republicans:

Don't Republicans deserve to lose GA race next week? Done so little to help new president; have spent most of time investigating him! BURN — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) June 16, 2017

Oof. So the way to punish Republicans is to make President Trump’s job even harder? That doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense:

Actually, Trump needs every Rep possible to prevent impeachment after the midterms https://t.co/1HDOCNI0OX — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 16, 2017

People who think this way are a very unstable foundation for a political coalition. https://t.co/v2vGWprofc — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 16, 2017

Let the Dem candidate running against Trump win in GA-06: brilliant political strategy https://t.co/BlBZaHRu8t — David Skeen (@davidlskeen) June 17, 2017

As for the race, an insane amount of money is being spent by both candidates:

With Ossoff really popular in … San Francisco:

Jon Ossoff reported 3 times more contributions from the SF Bay Area than from all of Georgia in April and May https://t.co/LDwYGSC0Ix — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) June 17, 2017

And Los Angeles!

I'll be phone banking for Jon @ossoff from Los Angeles this weekend. Find a house party near you or host one yourself to #FlipThe6th #GA06 https://t.co/0Nnq3kv8KM — Jackie Pepper ✊🏽☮️ (@Jackie_Pepper) June 17, 2017

The latest polls show a close race with Ossoff in the lead:

New WSB/Landmark poll in GA-6 special election: Ossoff 50%, Handel 48%https://t.co/pVfAsBRscH — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) June 17, 2017

New GA-6 poll by GOP firm @trfgrp has Ossoff +3 https://t.co/vRIL1095vA — Molly Ball (@mollyesque) June 16, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: New FOX 5 poll shows tight race between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel in 6th Congressional District runoff.https://t.co/gBrXULb7N6 pic.twitter.com/Frz9I2dPRS — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 16, 2017

Ossoff 50, Handel 47 in Trafalger (R) poll https://t.co/etmaTC0P42 — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 14, 2017

***