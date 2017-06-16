Matt Drudge weighed in on the GA-06 special election on Tuesday between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff, but not in a good way for Republicans:

Oof. So the way to punish Republicans is to make President Trump’s job even harder? That doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense:

Trending

As for the race, an insane amount of money is being spent by both candidates:

With Ossoff really popular in … San Francisco:

And Los Angeles!

The latest polls show a close race with Ossoff in the lead:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: jon ossoffKaren HandelMatt Drudge