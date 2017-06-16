Matt Drudge weighed in on the GA-06 special election on Tuesday between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff, but not in a good way for Republicans:
Don't Republicans deserve to lose GA race next week? Done so little to help new president; have spent most of time investigating him! BURN
— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) June 16, 2017
Oof. So the way to punish Republicans is to make President Trump’s job even harder? That doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense:
Actually, Trump needs every Rep possible to prevent impeachment after the midterms https://t.co/1HDOCNI0OX
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 16, 2017
People who think this way are a very unstable foundation for a political coalition. https://t.co/v2vGWprofc
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 16, 2017
Let the Dem candidate running against Trump win in GA-06: brilliant political strategy https://t.co/BlBZaHRu8t
— David Skeen (@davidlskeen) June 17, 2017
As for the race, an insane amount of money is being spent by both candidates:
NEW: Total cost of #GA06 special election is ~$60 million, per @IssueOneReform analysis of @FEC data https://t.co/JEJkp2IsI6 #gapol pic.twitter.com/vv7eaCSNLn
— Michael Beckel (@mjbeckel) June 16, 2017
With Ossoff really popular in … San Francisco:
Jon Ossoff reported 3 times more contributions from the SF Bay Area than from all of Georgia in April and May https://t.co/LDwYGSC0Ix
— Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) June 17, 2017
And Los Angeles!
I'll be phone banking for Jon @ossoff from Los Angeles this weekend. Find a house party near you or host one yourself to #FlipThe6th #GA06 https://t.co/0Nnq3kv8KM
— Jackie Pepper ✊🏽☮️ (@Jackie_Pepper) June 17, 2017
The latest polls show a close race with Ossoff in the lead:
New WSB/Landmark poll in GA-6 special election: Ossoff 50%, Handel 48%https://t.co/pVfAsBRscH
— Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) June 17, 2017
New GA-6 poll by GOP firm @trfgrp has Ossoff +3 https://t.co/vRIL1095vA
— Molly Ball (@mollyesque) June 16, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: New FOX 5 poll shows tight race between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel in 6th Congressional District runoff.https://t.co/gBrXULb7N6 pic.twitter.com/Frz9I2dPRS
— FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) June 16, 2017
Ossoff 50, Handel 47 in Trafalger (R) poll https://t.co/etmaTC0P42
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) June 14, 2017
***