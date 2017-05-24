Among the latest examples of Democrats trying to make something out of nothing is this complaint about the upcoming U.S. Census:

We need answers as to why sexual orientation and gender identity questions were omitted from the 2020 Census. https://t.co/GwDMvvGKOQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 24, 2017

Um, they weren’t “omitted,” senator:

The census never nixed a plan to add LGBT questions, because that plan never existed. From the (Obama-appointed) director. pic.twitter.com/5R8i31czkV — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 24, 2017

Congress was sent a revised draft, and the questions haven’t been on previous censuses either:

The Democrats have come up with another batch of #FakeNews to try and blame on Trump. And besides:

Going to give you some free advice: consistently hammering Trump with shit he didn't do is a good way to get people to stop listening. https://t.co/WeMWdldHMu — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 24, 2017

So there’s that, too.

@KamalaHarris If gov't doesn't belong in the bedroom, why on earth would the census ask how people prefer sex? Kinda intrusive…https://t.co/iGG6hjWZYV — Vern Demerest —✈ (@TxAv8r) May 24, 2017

@KamalaHarris Because the census was never meant to be a Social Justice Warrior inquisition of people's private lives. — William Teach (@WilliamTeach) May 24, 2017

Because no one can agree on a set list of them or what they mean and there is no way to verify any of it. Ask Obama. He left it off too. https://t.co/2wOeYGeoLd — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 24, 2017

I thought we wanted government to stay out of our bedrooms ? https://t.co/E49gyirQAE — ManGanAinm (@ManGanAinm) May 24, 2017