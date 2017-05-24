Among the latest examples of Democrats trying to make something out of nothing is this complaint about the upcoming U.S. Census:

Um, they weren’t “omitted,” senator:

Congress was sent a revised draft, and the questions haven’t been on previous censuses either:

Trending

The Democrats have come up with another batch of #FakeNews to try and blame on Trump. And besides:

So there’s that, too.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 censusgender identityKamala Harris