When we most recently checked in with Rasmussen Reports, a survey of likely voters had found that most (61 percent) opposed issuing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, even as California was well on its way to issuing a million this year alone.

Rasmussen has just released the results of a new survey involving photo ID and found that a substantial majority of Americans support voter ID laws, even as courts continue to overturn them on the grounds that they’re inherently racist and suppress minority voter turnout (though a recent study suggests otherwise.)

A major study finding that voter ID laws hurt minorities isn’t standing up well under scrutiny https://t.co/T4V45ilnm3 — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 15, 2017

Of 1,000 likely voters surveyed, 70 percent said they think voters should be required to show photo ID at the polls, while only 25 percent disagreed.

Not surprisingly, more Republicans (87 percent) favored voter ID laws, although a majority of Democrats (55 percent) agreed that voters should be required to show photo identification.

Do the results prove that Americans are an even bigger bunch of racists that suspected, or that photo ID laws just make sense?

"Photo IDs are racist!" is never going to be more than a fringe view considering all the things in modern life you need photo ids for. https://t.co/2NlRmJcLdQ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 10, 2017

Maybe if they attacked something other than voting as racist for requiring a photo ID. Like purchasing a firearm. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 10, 2017

A person cannot accomplish a damn thing in this society without a gov’t photo ID. People who claim others don’t have them are bullshitters. — Charles Alexander (@HolographicRibs) August 10, 2017

"Photo IDs are too hard on the poor!" (checks website & sees photo IDs are needed to apply for most benefits) "Photo IDs are racist!" — Guy Valkyrie (@wikistan) August 10, 2017

amazing – even Dems support voter ID yet their elected representatives do whatever thy can to stop it. I wonder why? — X-Pat JoJo (@caardvaark) August 10, 2017

