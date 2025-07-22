Stroke or Joke? SNL Creator Lorne Michaels’ Bizarre Jumbled Message Has X Asking ‘WUT?’

Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:55 PM on July 22, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

A recent X posting by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels has users asking if he had a stroke. Some are even asking, ‘Wait, am I having a stroke?’ While others are left wondering if it’s all just a very confusing joke. Well, we can’t make heads or tails of it. You give it a go.

Take a look. (READ)

We doubt it’s illegal drugs.

Commenters have pored over the post several times. ‘What is happening?!’

Kamala, is that you?

Wait, it’s even worse. Noooo!

'He said the sheriff is near!'

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Wait, wut?!?

