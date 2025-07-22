A recent X posting by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels has users asking if he had a stroke. Some are even asking, ‘Wait, am I having a stroke?’ While others are left wondering if it’s all just a very confusing joke. Well, we can’t make heads or tails of it. You give it a go.

Take a look. (READ)

🚨 Lorne Michaels officially has is now one Saturday Night Live two ratings NBC of on broadcast television! pic.twitter.com/s5bxXJ3Hcv — Official Lorne Michaels (@forlornmichaels) July 21, 2025

Somebody check on Lorne. He may need medical attention or at least narcan. — Department of Distraction (@MajorDst) July 22, 2025

We doubt it’s illegal drugs.

Commenters have pored over the post several times. ‘What is happening?!’

I’ve never been more confused by a sentence in my life. — Jerod Frank (@Jerod_Frank) July 21, 2025

I’m a writer… and I was a high school teacher for three and an half decades… I’ve learned to read into all kinds of things.



I have no clue what this I supposed to say… none. — RandomWhiteGuy (@TheReelRandom) July 22, 2025

I thought i was having a stroke — Rabah Rahil (@rabahrahil) July 22, 2025

I read it five times. Was worried I was having a stroke — Mommy K. Mooney - proud mom of 3 wockets (@momtoothree) July 22, 2025

I think he just announced he's running for president — thecount (@adrock33) July 22, 2025

Kamala, is that you?

Wait, it’s even worse. Noooo!

Did Joe Biden write this? — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) July 22, 2025

Listen to any recent Joe Biden or Kamala Harris speech, that sentence will have some stiff competition. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) July 22, 2025

'He said the sheriff is near!'

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

But what if he had is yet two Saturday Night Live five ratings NBC of on broadcast television? — Gaby Rogut 🇲🇽 🏳️‍🌈🩷💜💙 (@gabyfilmmaker) July 21, 2025

Jerod Frank surreptitiously has is four The Office twenty seven showings MTV of on broadcast — Jerod Frank (@Jerod_Frank) July 22, 2025

Congrats there on was SNL on was being 1st ever. Today back for then going to the very best! — 🔫POG EX MACHINA (@VetbroWarioNKA) July 22, 2025

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Wait, wut?!?

