At his press conference earlier today, Al Franken confirmed what everyone pretty much knew to be certain: Despite the allegations against him, he has no plans to resign because he needs to stay in the Senate to fight for women.

And for what it’s worth, fellow Democratic Senator Ron Wyden thinks Franken’s making the right call:

Watch below (starts around the 3:10 mark):

Oh, good. Glad that’s settled.

Isn’t it, though?

Hell no he shouldn’t resign! Stay right where you are @SenFranken! We need your strong progressive voice! — Valerie Weisenfeld (@VWeisenfeld) November 27, 2017

@SenAlFranken will tough this out & come back stronger. Clearly boorish behavior but NOT diddling w/underage girls. — Annabelle Leigh (@annableigh) November 27, 2017

FFS. No one’s arguing that what Franken is accused of is on the same level as what Roy Moore is accused of. But shouldn’t the Democrats — you know, the Party of Women — lead by example? Put their money where their mouths are and rebuke sexual misconduct of any kind? Attempt to purge their party of sexual predators once and for all?

Yes he should — So cal kris (@Kris67609511) November 27, 2017