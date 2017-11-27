The hits just keep comin’!

#BREAKINGNEWS: California Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra of Los Angeles resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations. pic.twitter.com/tNfkhtI2WB — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 27, 2017

.@AsmBocanegra now says he'll resign immediately. This comes after @latimes ran story about more women accusing him of sexual harassment & day before ASM starts hearings on harassment. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/aH3CdmMUGG — Claudia Peschiutta (@ReporterClaudia) November 27, 2017

The Party of Women™ is doing a hell of a job.

But he was pro-women or something… — Andrew J Ash (@AndrewJAsh) November 27, 2017

Pretty soon there’ll only be like three politicians left standing. Maybe that’s not such a bad thing.

SexPestAplooza 2017 just won’t quit. — Terminal Russian Mongbot (@Terminal_Boy) November 27, 2017

At this rate, 2018 is shaping up to be quite a year.