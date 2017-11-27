The hits just keep comin’!
#BREAKINGNEWS: California Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra of Los Angeles resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations.
.@AsmBocanegra now says he'll resign immediately. This comes after @latimes ran story about more women accusing him of sexual harassment & day before ASM starts hearings on harassment.
The Party of Women™ is doing a hell of a job.
But he was pro-women or something…
Party of women. Right. https://t.co/mG3dAoXa8C
Pretty soon there’ll only be like three politicians left standing. Maybe that’s not such a bad thing.
SexPestAplooza 2017 just won’t quit.
At this rate, 2018 is shaping up to be quite a year.
Wtf.
I understand it takes a certain type of personality to run for office, but if you're male, does that mean the personality has to be "scumbag?"
