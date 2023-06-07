Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to rack up victories in his home state as well as win hearts and minds around the country. He’s a very busy guy. And that means he maybe doesn’t have as much time as, say, Donald Trump to devote to lobbing insults at his rivals for the GOP presidential nomination.

Fortunately for DeSantis, even though Team Trump is spending all day every day going after him, the rocks they’re throwing are more like itty-bitty marshmallows. Take this, for example, from Trump senior adviser Jason Miller, who seems to be under the impression that it’s some kind of gotcha:

“True.” Fact Check: Did Disney Pay Ron DeSantis 'Huge Donations'? https://t.co/YFibCRTp3X — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 7, 2023

More from Newsweek:

A tweet by journalist Laura Loomer posted on May 30, 2023, viewed 71,000 times alleged that Ron DeSantis received a “huge donation” from Disney. The tweet included a screengrab of an article, text from which stated: “Records in the Florida Department of State’s campaign finance database showed that Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. made four contributions to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC from May 2019 to March 2021 for a total of $106,809.38. Those same four donations were shown in contribution records on the PAC’s website.” … The text Loomer quoted in her tweet was, in fact, from an April 2022 Newsweek article, which stated how Disney had donated “at least $100,000” to a political action committee (PAC) linked to DeSantis before their legal battle. The report referenced campaign contributions between March 2019 and March 2021 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC, amounting to a total of $106,809.38.

Wow. Consider yourself busted, Ron DeSantis. Busted for … being principled?

No one gave this tweet a second thought? https://t.co/rcMiQSS3cX — Ben (@AndStrats) June 7, 2023

Evidently not. Whoops.

To paraphrase Inigo Montoya: They keep making this argument. It does not mean what they think it means. https://t.co/abvaT4SvVP — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 7, 2023

What argument do they imagine they're making? https://t.co/pC2BIbj5hG — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) June 7, 2023

Good question. Because here’s the argument they’re actually making:

So, what you’re saying is that he does the right thing no matter who donates to his campaign? — Bodhi (@handsomenerd75) June 7, 2023

We’re still waiting for the part that makes DeSantis look bad.

I legit don't understand why they think "DeSantis took money from Disney but then didn't do what they wanted him to as governor" is an effective attack. https://t.co/bErOqUCfCP — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) June 7, 2023

@GovRonDeSantis takes principled stand against Disney despite contributions isn't quite the dunk you think it is. — Rich F (@RichFGeorgia) June 7, 2023

So he can’t be bribed? That sounds like a good thing https://t.co/sfuSulwy3T — #Nuremberg2 TheTechOG (@lostleadintampa) June 7, 2023

So despite the donations DeSantis still took action against Disney and stood up for what is right? Is this supposed to make me dislike him?? — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) June 7, 2023

So he is willing to fight hard against his own donors. Doesn’t bend over for them. Makes me like him even more. https://t.co/QiWfJscLZd — Nova (@Nova_NYJ) June 7, 2023

This works directly against your point that DeSantis is somehow bought. Disney funded DeSantis, and he still did what was right for FL#DeSantis2024 https://t.co/TztFIfAr1Z — Phil Doesn’t Miss (@yankees_cuse) June 7, 2023

In other words, DeSantis is not beholden to donors, but to voters. This is a good thing. https://t.co/n2d2RG2icm — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 7, 2023

So he’s not beholden to the highest bidder. Another point in @RonDeSantis’ favor. https://t.co/ynK1yEDTRs — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 7, 2023

Disney paid Ron DeSantis with a "Huge Donation." And he still took them on in a culture war fight. My God. He can't be bought. What a monster. https://t.co/lnJfkBiLdb — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) June 7, 2023

Is there anything more based than taking money from a corporation and then turning around and crushing them when they push their sick ideologies? Love the fact DeSantis is clear not influenced by any donors!!! Thanks for sharing this Jason! https://t.co/JffMRX96wS — My_opinions_are_mine (@SeanYusten) June 7, 2023

YOU MEAN HE DOES THE RIGHT THING AND DOESN'T CARE ABOUT MONEY? Can I vote for him twice? https://t.co/GoEIVkohuS — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) June 7, 2023

So Trumps lead advisor is letting us know that DeSantis cannot be bought. 5D Chess https://t.co/iedqOdFMRI — Levi Plotkin (@PlotkinLevi) June 7, 2023

So if Disney is donating to DeSantis’ campaign and the Governor is holding them accountable, what does that mean @JasonMillerinDC? https://t.co/i1eGoHLcSn — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) June 7, 2023

What it means is that Jason Miller is not much of an asset to the Trump campaign.

This seems to be the message from Trump campaigners who keep pointing to Disney's donations to DeSantis. Everyone else looks at it and concludes that DeSantis can't be bought. My First Rule of Dating and Politics applies: Desperation is not an aphrodisiac. https://t.co/Z6tL48X8OZ — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 7, 2023

They keep walking right into this self-own. https://t.co/Tw4drWGnwg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 7, 2023

It’s kind of amazing, actually.

Ha! If Jason Miller were trying to take Christina Pushaw’s job, what would be be doing differently?

