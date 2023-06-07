Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to rack up victories in his home state as well as win hearts and minds around the country. He’s a very busy guy. And that means he maybe doesn’t have as much time as, say, Donald Trump to devote to lobbing insults at his rivals for the GOP presidential nomination.

Fortunately for DeSantis, even though Team Trump is spending all day every day going after him, the rocks they’re throwing are more like itty-bitty marshmallows. Take this, for example, from Trump senior adviser Jason Miller, who seems to be under the impression that it’s some kind of gotcha:

More from Newsweek:

A tweet by journalist Laura Loomer posted on May 30, 2023, viewed 71,000 times alleged that Ron DeSantis received a “huge donation” from Disney.

The tweet included a screengrab of an article, text from which stated: “Records in the Florida Department of State’s campaign finance database showed that Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. made four contributions to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC from May 2019 to March 2021 for a total of $106,809.38. Those same four donations were shown in contribution records on the PAC’s website.”

The text Loomer quoted in her tweet was, in fact, from an April 2022 Newsweek article, which stated how Disney had donated “at least $100,000” to a political action committee (PAC) linked to DeSantis before their legal battle.

The report referenced campaign contributions between March 2019 and March 2021 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC, amounting to a total of $106,809.38.

Wow. Consider yourself busted, Ron DeSantis. Busted for … being principled?

Evidently not. Whoops.

Trending

Good question. Because here’s the argument they’re actually making:

We’re still waiting for the part that makes DeSantis look bad.

What it means is that Jason Miller is not much of an asset to the Trump campaign.

It’s kind of amazing, actually.

Ha! If Jason Miller were trying to take Christina Pushaw’s job, what would be be doing differently?

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024DisneyDonald TrumpdonationsdonordonorsJason MillerLaura LoomerNewsweekRon DeSantisTrump campaign