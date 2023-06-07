Earlier this week, we told you about antiracist SJW (read: insanely racist SJW) Saira Rao’s latest crusade, this one against guns. After apparently realizing that she might have a use for white women after all, Rao sent a bunch of angry white ladies to the Colorado State Capitol to pressure Democratic Gov. Jared Polis to enact stricter gun control laws.

Hundreds of White women gathered at the Colorado Capitol to use their “privilege” in a silent sit-in to demand Gov. Jared Polis ban guns and create a gun buyback program https://t.co/Z5YCxCnE7t — CNN (@CNN) June 5, 2023

It’s a happy coincidence that we used CNN’s tweet in our earlier post, because it was how CNN covered the event that helped spur the Washington Free Beacon’s Drew Holden to take a closer look at how the MSM chose to write about Rao the Racist’s lily-white anti-gun protest.

Sometimes the media does this thing where it covers outlandish left-wing activism as if it’s normal. It’s happening now in Colorado, where race grifters are guilting white women into a protest. @CNN is leading the charge. It’s ridiculous. @FreeBeacon https://t.co/nn8C1EsrEO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 7, 2023

CNN is literally just a glorified propaganda outlet at this point.

There are two women of color who are driving hundreds, maybe thousands, of deliberately predominantly white women to go fight for the organizers policy preferences.@CNN covers it like it’s all normal. pic.twitter.com/Pdhue2NkRd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 7, 2023

and yes, it’s that Saira Rao. pic.twitter.com/7Kf5GXd9zn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 7, 2023

The one and only!

The media specializes in this stuff. It gives crazy liberal advocacy groups – and ideas – a veneer of legitimacy by credulously covering them. pic.twitter.com/wJpxUinmQZ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 7, 2023

But when it’s far more normal Republican or conservative activists, the media’s tone shifts. pic.twitter.com/KLXIqJHDdx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 7, 2023

Amazing how that always happens. Like clockwork, almost!

Be sure to read Holden’s full Free Beacon piece for even more damning evidence implicating the mainstream media in a highly inappropriate relationship with progressives.

Saira Rao uses 2nd Amendment’s racist roots to prove ‘white supremacy is #1 killer of white kids’

