Late last month, “The View” cohost Joy Behar decided that South Carolina GOP senator and 2024 presidential hopeful Tim Scott needed to be brought back down to earth. He actually thinks that he, a black man, can succeed in America. And that other black people can succeed, too! Thank God Joy was there to burst his bubble.

White woman Joy Behar declares that Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Tim Scott have no clue what it's like to be a black man in America.

"[They believe] in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, rather than understanding the racism that African Americans face in this country." pic.twitter.com/zIFFge8YrV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 23, 2023

Scott responded to Behar’s offensive BS later that day, albeit much more politely than she deserved.

🤷🏾‍♂️ When a Black conservative who believes in the future of this nation stands up to be counted, they lose their minds. That’s why I’m the candidate the radical Left fears the most. https://t.co/JBAVZUjpZt — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 23, 2023

Well, late last week, “The View” announced that Scott would be a featured guest on today’s episode, and we finally had a reason to want to tune in to “The View.”

MONDAY: Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina @SenatorTimScott joins us LIVE at the #HotTopics table. pic.twitter.com/WTmIpIODRU — The View (@TheView) June 1, 2023

It’s worth noting that Joy Behar had the day off today, so while we didn’t get to see the much-needed confrontation between her and Scott, we were still treated to a fantastic appearance from Scott.

I’m joining @TheView live this morning. Y’all don’t want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/8mDeKTz0ht — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) June 5, 2023

He was right. Sen. Scott delivered the goods and then some. And, unlike the harpies of “The View,” he never had to resort to any nastiness to defend his positions.

People are hungry for an optimistic, positive message anchored in conservatism. pic.twitter.com/araLVeO4iS — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) June 5, 2023

Tim Scott is just a good guy.

And we’re genuinely shocked that the women around him were able to be in his presence without bursting into flames. Last time we checked, vampires aren’t supposed to be able to tolerate sunlight.

Interestingly, if you watch this, you can see that at the very least, Sunny Hostin is visibly uncomfortable, which is why she keeps trying to interrupt him and prevent him from torpedoing her preferred narrative about black Americans:

Senator Tim Scott to the hosts of The View: "I’m on the show because of the comments made frankly on this show…the only way for a young African American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception…? That is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message…" pic.twitter.com/wAJzL4C3EP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2023

We can only hope that Sunny spent the commercial breaks in her dressing room seething because she was unable to convince a black man that he must see himself as an eternal victim who can never be equal.

I noticed in this the hosts tell Tim Scott that his life is the exception. Obviously most people are not a U.S. Senator, but are they aware that most African Americans today are middle class? https://t.co/GGtaVnOwAY — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 5, 2023

Are they aware? Not likely. Would they care even if they were aware? Hell no.

Tim Scott is very good at this. Comes off as forceful yet positive and respectful at the same time. https://t.co/VXnWW9DJCp — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 5, 2023

Fortunately for us, we don’t have to be respectful of “The View.” We can be outright hostile toward them and their stupid, shameful, disgusting bigotry.

With Sunny's condescending smirk and replies, she legit doesn't care about any of Tim Scott's points. — Drew (@drew_goulet) June 5, 2023

She can't tolerate the idea of not being seen as a victim. — Democratae Pseudolo (@UsedToReadOnly) June 5, 2023

Well, then it sucks to be her. Sucks to be all those ladies:

Whoopi falsely claims Republicans want to drag the country back on race relations: "How can you get your party to stop trying to stop the progression that people are making?"

Scott SCHOOLS her: "It's an issue of the heart. It's not Republicans or Democrats." pic.twitter.com/664j5g1T2W — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 5, 2023

Ana Navarro suggests the U.S. is racist because there are currently only 3 black senators.

But Scott reveals the progress: In 10 years we've had "about half of all the African Americans who ever served in the Senate … this nation is making measurable progress in real-time." pic.twitter.com/PcoEzWwsEs — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 5, 2023

This is why you do hostile media—shows strength and confidence and if you knock out of the park, as Tim Scott did, everyone talks about it https://t.co/DcUQk2D8ps — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) June 5, 2023

When his reasoning so clearly and persuasively demolishes the poisonous and disempowering narrative of perpetual victimhood that they push on their hapless audience, they…go to commercial. Bravo, @SenatorTimScott! — Mark Williams (@frisbeememex) June 5, 2023

In a world of Sunny Hostins and Whoopi Goldbergs and Ana Navarro, be a Tim Scott.

