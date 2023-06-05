If y’all didn’t see it, you should really check out Daily Beast executive editor Katie Baker’s truly unhinged rant about Casey DeSantis. Not because it’s well written or coherent or good, but because it gives some insight into the insanity from the media that Ron DeSantis and his campaign are up against.

Now, this offering from The Lincoln Project’s (and — snort — Resolute Square’s) Stuart Stevens isn’t quite on par with Baker’s lunacy, but it does have a certain understated stupidity that we just can’t help but want to spotlight:

At some point, serious humans who believe in a center-right governing philosophy will look back at this period and wonder who were these ridiculous people? Damaged weirdos playing dress up and working through personal issues haunting them from high school. It’s absurd. https://t.co/kXbReokSNO — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) June 4, 2023

Well, on one side, we’ve got Casey DeSantis wearing a jacket that bears one of her husband’s signature lines. And on the other side, we’ve got Stuart Stevens getting upset about it. So who’s the damaged weirdo working through personal issues in this scenario, Stuart? We’ll give you a hint: it’s not Casey DeSantis.

Anyone reacting THIS strongly to a jacket is the “absurd” one and those “ridiculous people” you’re talking about. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 5, 2023

At some point, one would think that Stuart Stevens would get tired of embarrassing himself. Then again, he’s with The Lincoln Project, which embarrasses itself constantly in the most embarrassing ways.

That’s what you take from a jacket ? Wow — Oscar John , 3rd 🐸 (@3rd_oscar) June 4, 2023

Maybe what Stuart should be taking from the jacket is a sense of shame over what he has been reduced to. Casey DeSantis is sporting a jacket with a winning message, and Stuart hasn’t had a winning message since … um … we’ll have to get back to you on that.

I don't understand what's the big deal about the jacket. Defeating Woke ideology seems to be a cornerstone of DeSantis' platform. I have no problem with that. Woke is an incoherent, illiberal, authoritarian ideology that deserves to be trashed. — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) June 4, 2023

Ron DeSantis’ message, the one on Casey DeSantis’ jacket, is actually quite straightforward. It shouldn’t be difficult for Stuart Stevens to understand. And yet …

Lincoln Project advisor has meltdown over an article of clothing. Stevens mentions "damaged weirdos" I believe that would accurately describe the woke mob who seeks to indoctrinate, sexualize and mutilate our children. https://t.co/MsViwubhlI pic.twitter.com/KOTTIf3Hgy — KRYSTAL in FL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) June 5, 2023

Wait … you think those opposing the mainstreaming of dysmorphia are the “weirdos”? And you think the highly successful DeSantis couple are the ones with “high school issues”? You and your allies are suffering from a bad case of projection. — Robert Watson (@watson1787) June 4, 2023

For a brief moment I thought Stu came to his senses about the whole transgender lunacy plaguing our society. But true to form, he was talking about a Republican wearing a jacket. https://t.co/9LYgpovSFx — Christian 🇺🇲 (@ChristianCamara) June 5, 2023

Sad!

