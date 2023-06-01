Ron DeSantis is a very busy guy. Not only is he running for president, but he’s also fending off desperate and dumb attacks by our pathetic excuse for a mainstream media.

And he’s doing all that while getting pelted with insults ranging from lame to stupid to flat-out incomprehensible from former president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump. Generally speaking, DeSantis has stayed above the fray, choosing instead to focus on the policies that have made his governorship such a success and applying those policies on a nationwide scale.

But now that DeSantis is officially running for president against Donald Trump, it’s going to be a lot more difficult for him to just ignore Trump’s weird tantrums and incoherent outbursts. And today, DeSantis didn’t hold back about how he really feels — without resorting to nastiness, of course:

Asked about Trump’s nicknames and personal attacks, DeSantis tells @JackHeathRadio: “I think it's so petty. I think it's so juvenile….and honestly, I think that his conduct, which he's been doing for years now, I think that's one of the reasons he's not in the White House now.“ pic.twitter.com/2EANaRKAu7 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2023

By focusing on his own record while still calling out Trump’s immaturity, DeSantis is demonstrating that he can be rational and stay focused on the big picture, rather than losing it over petty BS, which is something that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have a tendency to do.

I am not completely sold on Ron D, but this all makes sense to me. https://t.co/VDLC4K7TAZ — Hap (@hap317) June 1, 2023

Something that you have to respect DeSantis for is actually drawing a contrast with Trump. No "kicking forward" or other mealy BS to preserve future opportunity like other contenders He's going all in. It will either work or it won't https://t.co/JJ8KwYmfBX — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 1, 2023

For what it’s worth, it’s working for us. It’s much easier to respect a grownup than someone who acts like a chronically reactive schoolyard bully.

And we hope to see more like it. Why waste precious time and energy trying to scream and insult your opponent into submission when he’s in the middle of self-destructing on his own?

***

Related:

Donald Trump’s recent remarks about Ron DeSantis’ COVID leadership should sound really familiar

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!