While poking around on Twitter today, you may have noticed some of your go-to follows posting about what an awesome press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was during the Trump administration. And you know, she really was. She did a great job, and as you’re no doubt well aware, that was not an easy job to have.

Trump never had a more competent, professional and classy defender than @kayleighmcenany. Watch this… pic.twitter.com/bqlC5K7OJf — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 31, 2023

FLASHBACK — Tour de Force: Here Are the Top Ten @KayleighMcEnany Smackdowns of 2020 https://t.co/j7OoqgVljC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2023

So why are people suddenly talking about Kayleigh McEnany again? What’d she do?

Turns out, she didn’t really do anything. At least nothing bad. She’s just been saying some nice things about Ron DeSantis. And recently, she mentioned a poll showing that Trump’s lead over DeSantis has narrowed considerably since DeSantis entered the presidential race last week.

Her former boss found that totally unacceptable, and he took once again to Truth Social to vent his spleen. This time, it was McEnany’s turn to be the target:

NEW: Mr. Trump calls for Fox News to fire Kayleigh McEnany for being insufficiently positive about Mr. Trump.https://t.co/W4JsPOrl07 Mr. Trump previously chose McEnany to be his press secretary. pic.twitter.com/62rVdWrV4v — Max, Florida Expert (@MaxNordau) May 31, 2023

Couple things here.

First of all, it’s “milquetoast.” “Milktoast” is not a thing as far as we know, though it sounds like some kind of dessert, maybe?

Second of all, “DeSanctimonious” was already old the first time he used it.

And third of all, what a vile thing to say about someone who went to bat for him and stuck by him out of a sense of loyalty and commitment to the job not just for which she was hired, but the job for which she was chosen. By the same person who is now diminishing her and degrading her. That’s the most disgusting aspect of this by far. McEnany doesn’t deserve to be dragged through the mud by Trump, certainly not for pointing out that there are other people in the presidential race.

Kayleigh was one of the only voices defending Trump on CNN when he ran in 16. I often disagreed with her, but she was prepared, relentless & unafraid of being heavily outnumbered. She then served Trump as chief spokesperson when he was president. She also likes DeSantis. Result: pic.twitter.com/ZwToHGOvpm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 31, 2023

Kayleigh McEnany was one of the few good hires Trump made during his presidency and he goes and attacks her because she read a poll he didn’t like. https://t.co/4uoMENJdyi — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) May 31, 2023

The more we think about this, the more disgusted we get and the angrier we are on McEnany’s behalf.

The sickest part of Trump’s latest unhinged meltdown is that @kayleighmcenany was not only Trump’s biggest defender but also an absolute star of the administration. Going up against hostile press every day with nothing but class. Even the diehards can’t defend this… pic.twitter.com/vGL4wDhqCZ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 31, 2023

What is there to defend at this point?

Ron DeSantis wasn't good on Covid, @kayleighmcenany wasn't that great of a Press Secretary. What else do you have to pretend to believe to support Donald Trump? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 31, 2023

If Trump is trying to alienate his supporters, he should definitely keep this up. Because every waking moment he spends denigrating the people who dedicated themselves to making him look the best he could look — and he seems to send every single waking moment on that — the more turned off his remaining supporters continue to get (with the exception of the Laura Loomers and the Alex Bruesewitzes out there, of course).

For what it’s worth, Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy was on Team Trump for a while, too, but his allegiance has shifted to Ron DeSantis. No doubt that puts him on Trump’s enemies list. Maybe that’s why Roy defended McEnany … what does he have to lose at this point?

It’s always an an honor to join with a professional like @kayleighmcenany, as I did tonight on @FoxNews, where we discussed the only thing that is actually “milk toast” (sic) – and that’s the bad debt ceiling bill… https://t.co/5YFhjb7oRQ — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 31, 2023

Kayleigh McEnany deserves far better than to be thrown under the bus. Fortunately, we’ve got a very strong feeling that she’s going to come out of this just fine.

***

