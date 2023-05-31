Remember back when The Bulwark got started? Remember that whole “Conserving Conservatism” motto they had there for a while?

I don’t exactly know precisely when it happened, but at some point, they stopped highlighting that obvious lie and just leaned all the way in to defending Biden and Democrats and bashing anyone who might be an obstacle, however miniscule, to Donald Trump’s path to the GOP presidential nomination. Because if Donald Trump loses the nomination, there goes The Bulwark’s entire business model.

Anyway, speaking of making sure Trump is the GOP nominee, here’s The Bulwark promoting their very own Tim Miller and his most recent edition of “Not My Party” in which he takes the opportunity to grade Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis on their viability as Republican presidential candidates. Apparently The Bulwark thought this part about Tim Scott was the highlight of the video: