Remember back when The Bulwark got started? Remember that whole “Conserving Conservatism” motto they had there for a while?

I don’t exactly know precisely when it happened, but at some point, they stopped highlighting that obvious lie and just leaned all the way in to defending Biden and Democrats and bashing anyone who might be an obstacle, however miniscule, to Donald Trump’s path to the GOP presidential nomination. Because if Donald Trump loses the nomination, there goes The Bulwark’s entire business model.

Anyway, speaking of making sure Trump is the GOP nominee, here’s The Bulwark promoting their very own Tim Miller and his most recent edition of “Not My Party” in which he takes the opportunity to grade Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis on their viability as Republican presidential candidates. Apparently The Bulwark thought this part about Tim Scott was the highlight of the video:

You can fast-forward to the 2:00-minute mark if you want to hear that part for yourself.

So, before I get into the substance — or lack thereof — of Miller’s shaming Scott for having been a virgin at 30, let me think of something nice to say about Tim: He finally got a haircut! Good for him.

OK, now that I got that part out of the way, let’s get into what a colossal prick Tim Miller is. His prickishness makes him a perfect fit for The Bulwark, which is full of other colossal pricks. Obviously Miller is right where he belongs … and that’s definitely not with conservatism.

When did shaming virgins become part of conserving conservatism? We definitely missed that memo.

Because it is an odd conservative take. It’s an odd take, period. How demented do you need to be to go after someone’s virginity? The way Miller frames it, you’d think that Tim Scott had committed some kind of unforgivable sin that should immediately disqualify him from the presidency. So what if Tim Scott was a virgin at 30? That was a personal decision that he made about his life. He didn’t talk trash about people who didn’t make the same decision he made.

I don’t know how old Tim Miller is, and frankly I don’t care enough to find out, but I’m quite sure that Miller was not only still a douchebag at 30 but that he will still be a douchebag at 90. 

Seriously, what a jerk. Screw him and The Bulwark.

What else is new?

That’s better than what they actually deserve, honestly.

