It’s safe to say that Jack Posobiec is pretty firmly in the Trump 2024 camp. And that’s fine, of course. It’s his prerogative to support whichever candidate he wants. And if he’s Team Trump all the way, it stands to reason that he’d focus at least some of his energy on dropping oppo on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely regarded as Trump’s biggest rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

The problem with what Posobiec is doing is that his oppo on DeSantis is rooted in intellectual dishonesty. A great example of that can be found right here, in Posobiec’s tweet about a Florida pastor arrested in March 2020 for violating COVID rules by continuing to hold services.

Fla. pastor arrested for holding services, violating COVID-19 rules, March 2020 https://t.co/CWc9Sey8Tc — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 26, 2023

From the March 31, 2020, New York Post:

A pastor of a Florida megachurch was arrested Monday for defying public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus by leading two services with hundreds of congregants, authorities said. Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne held the services Sunday at The River at Tampa Bay Churches despite county and state mandates limiting gatherings to less than 10 people, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister announced in a news conference. Chronister said members of his office even met with church leaders before Sunday, informing them of the potential health risks posed by not complying with social distancing orders.

Ron DeSantis was Governor of Florida at that time, so clearly this was his fault and he’s a massive COVID hypocrite, right?

Wow, I wonder what happened next? Oh well, I guess we’ll never know. https://t.co/oJVhcUOXeF — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 26, 2023

Turns out we do know what happened next. And we have to assume that Posobiec does as well but chooses not to discuss it. But others are more than willing to share the rest of the story, and it’s actually a pretty interesting one:

WATCH! Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne says it was Soros-backed DA Andrew Warren who ordered his arrest for holding a church service during Covid. Governor DeSantis signed an order immediately after the arrest declaring churches essential and REMOVED Warren from office. pic.twitter.com/FZNqR2f5WG — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) May 26, 2023

Recall that Andrew Warren is the Soros-backed DA suspended by Ron DeSantis last summer for refusing to enforce prohibitions on gender-reassignment surgeries for minors or restrictions on abortion.

So what Posobiec is implying about DeSantis isn’t actually a fair implication at all, then.

Finish the story, Jack. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) May 26, 2023

Tell the whole story, Jack. A lie of omission is still a lie. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) May 26, 2023

Yes. Yes it is. And this particular lie of omission is quite a whopper.

And here's @rhowardbrowne praising Governor DeSantis for his response. Funny how Poso leaves out that vital piece of context!https://t.co/1EqCtz34NE — Yim Yames (@yamesyim) May 26, 2023

Bonus video further vindicating DeSantis of the charges Posobiec is lobbing against him:

FLASHBACK! After pardoning gym owners Mike and Jillian Carnevale after they were charged with violating Covid orders, Governor Ron DeSantis APOLOGIZED. He took responsibility. DeSantis has never stopped fighting for us. pic.twitter.com/D9jJpEgSKZ pic.twitter.com/UqwWHIPlCz — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) May 26, 2023

Meanwhile:

President Trump defends his decision to lock down, 4/13/20: “I could have kept it open. I thought of keeping it open…But if I would have done that, we would have had hundreds of thousands of people who would right now be dead. We’ve done this right.” pic.twitter.com/GN6ZVSun5x https://t.co/IXykfrLcQR — Max. (@MaxNordau) May 26, 2023

Sorry, Jack. But looks like this round goes to Ron DeSantis. Again. Jack, you’re officially in the hole:

Awkward.

BREAKING: Ron DeSantis announces he will pardon ALL Floridians being prosecuted for failing to wear masks or socially distance as he surprises couple in interview after they were arrested for not enforcing COVID rules at their gymhttps://t.co/hiQxQO45KV — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 13, 2021

Double awkward. In trying to make a mess for Ron DeSantis, Posobiec only made a mess for himself.

And there’s only one thing to do when things get messy:

@CommunityNotes – clean up needed on aisle 7! — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) May 26, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

