It’s safe to say that Jack Posobiec is pretty firmly in the Trump 2024 camp. And that’s fine, of course. It’s his prerogative to support whichever candidate he wants. And if he’s Team Trump all the way, it stands to reason that he’d focus at least some of his energy on dropping oppo on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely regarded as Trump’s biggest rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

The problem with what Posobiec is doing is that his oppo on DeSantis is rooted in intellectual dishonesty. A great example of that can be found right here, in Posobiec’s tweet about a Florida pastor arrested in March 2020 for violating COVID rules by continuing to hold services.

From the March 31, 2020, New York Post:

A pastor of a Florida megachurch was arrested Monday for defying public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus by leading two services with hundreds of congregants, authorities said.

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne held the services Sunday at The River at Tampa Bay Churches despite county and state mandates limiting gatherings to less than 10 people, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister announced in a news conference.

Chronister said members of his office even met with church leaders before Sunday, informing them of the potential health risks posed by not complying with social distancing orders.

Ron DeSantis was Governor of Florida at that time, so clearly this was his fault and he’s a massive COVID hypocrite, right?

Turns out we do know what happened next. And we have to assume that Posobiec does as well but chooses not to discuss it. But others are more than willing to share the rest of the story, and it’s actually a pretty interesting one:

Recall that Andrew Warren is the Soros-backed DA suspended by Ron DeSantis last summer for refusing to enforce prohibitions on gender-reassignment surgeries for minors or restrictions on abortion.

So what Posobiec is implying about DeSantis isn’t actually a fair implication at all, then.

Yes. Yes it is. And this particular lie of omission is quite a whopper.

Bonus video further vindicating DeSantis of the charges Posobiec is lobbing against him:

Meanwhile:

Sorry, Jack. But looks like this round goes to Ron DeSantis. Again. Jack, you’re officially in the hole:

Awkward.

Double awkward. In trying to make a mess for Ron DeSantis, Posobiec only made a mess for himself.

And there’s only one thing to do when things get messy:

