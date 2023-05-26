Earlier this month, we heard from NYU j-school professor and New York Times opinion contributor and Democratic digital media/polling strategist Elizabeth Spiers — who also cofounded Gawker, by the way — about how the New York City subway system is perfectly safe, even though she got groped that one time and lots of other riders’ personal subway experiences have involved violence of some kind.

Hi – New Yorker here. I’ve safely ridden the subway for 23 years and my child has never been menaced by a half naked lunatic, but these imaginary monsters in your head are addressable with therapy. https://t.co/njddI11QDm — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

Elizabeth seems to have an extremely high opinion of her own opinions, doesn’t she? As though she deserves the final say on all the things. Things like subway safety. And trans women in sports.

My DM’s at the moment are not pleasant. Holding a sign that reads “Protect Female Sports” really enraged the misogynists. pic.twitter.com/ABACOB3cKQ — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) May 23, 2023

“Protect female sports” is a conservative message when it’s wielded against trans people and has nothing to do with feminism. And zero evidence that threat came from a liberal. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 24, 2023

How is “Protect Female Sports” a conservative message? — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) May 24, 2023

Because liberals don’t deny that trans women are women. You do. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 24, 2023

But trans women aren’t women, Elizabeth. That’s what the “trans” part means. Do you seriously think that there’s ultimately no difference between you and a trans woman? Care to put that theory to the test?

$10k to charity of Elizabeth’s choice if she boxes a transwoman. https://t.co/lbUHVaZWjY — Texture (@iamtexture) May 24, 2023

Sounds like a great opportunity for her to put someone else’s money where her big mouth is. Everybody wins! So? Is she up for it?

I’ve never boxed in my life but if I did I’d be fine with boxing a trans woman in my weight class. The women’s sports nonsense is just a vehicle for transphobia and has nothing to do with fairness in sports. https://t.co/a8qZg5pUQJ — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 24, 2023

So, if she had boxing experience, she’d do it? That’s all that’s stopping her?

I've never done <thing that requires athleticism & skill> but I'm confident I'd excel. The opinions of <persons who _have_ done this thing> are nonsense. This isn't even Dunning Kruger. It's a person standing at the foot of Mt. Stupid making guesses about the view from the top. https://t.co/qbFu0L74MF — David McCune, MD, MPH (@davidemccune) May 25, 2023

Nonsense. We’re sure Liz is more than capable of getting into the boxing ring against a biological man. Especially under these conditions:

So you accept? The competitor will also never have boxed and have the same training time as you. — Texture (@iamtexture) May 24, 2023

OK, so skill level would be equal. Sounds like we’ve got everything squared away. How about now, Liz? Whaddaya say? You in?

You are missing my point about boxing and CTE. I’m not doing anything where anyone potentially hits my head. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 24, 2023

Ah. So that’s a no, then. In fact, not only is it a no, but it was always going to be a no.

But that’s boxing. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) May 26, 2023

And she’d be just as likely to give her trans woman opponent CTE, no?

It sounds like you're not actually willing to box a trans woman in your weight class — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 26, 2023

That’s exactly what it sounds like because that’s exactly what she’s saying.

So when you said "I’d be fine with boxing a trans woman in my weight class" what you meant was "I'm fine with other women boxing a trans women in their weight class". — Stephan Eckner (@stephan_eckner) May 25, 2023

So you're saying you are fine with other women being severely injured, just so long as it isn't you? — Shaunna 🇬🇧 (@ShaunnaMinx) May 25, 2023

Haha exactly that! — Callum Journalist (@CSmiles_News) May 26, 2023

Would Elizabeth be willing to box one of those men who pretends to be a baby? We’re just trying to figure out what she’s actually OK with in practice and not just in theory.

Elizabeth Spiers comes out to support fake women with a fake pledge. It makes a certain sort of sense, honestly. — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) May 25, 2023

It really does.

“I don’t know a f**king thing about this subject but I know everyone who disagrees with me about it is a bigot” Put it in the Louvre. https://t.co/qgSHOxwLnG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 26, 2023

You couldn’t write a better summation of the Woke Era if you tried. It’s beautiful. Absolutely perfect in every way. Thank you, @espiers. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 26, 2023

Elizabeth just struck a knockout blow against wokeness and didn’t even have to lift a finger!

***

Related:

Dem strategist draws Venn diagram of men with guns and men who are afraid to take the subway

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!