According to Wikipedia, Bill Kristol has both an undergraduate degree and a doctorate from Harvard University. But are we entirely sure that Bill didn’t actually graduate from Klown Kollege? Because every time he says something, we feel like we’re being clowned.

Over the past several years, Bill’s undergone a transition of sorts, going from pretty reliably conservative advocate to Trump-skeptical/anti-Trump Republican to Resistance Republican to Resistance Democrat and finally reaching his final, true form of liberal Democrat — and full-blown Trump supporter. It’s been pretty wild to watch it play out in real time, and, while he has been completely annoying throughout, we can’t help but also be entertained by the utter shamelessness of his hackery and his gift for the grift. Once he started making his entire existence about Donald Trump, we knew it would only be a matter of time until he reached the point at which he’d start getting reckless and let his mask slip. He needs Donald Trump and will stop at nothing to keep Trump front and center at all times.

And if he hadn’t already reached that point, he definitely has today. Check this out:

I tend (perhaps foolishly) to discount the Alpha/Beta Male stuff. But: DeSantis was always on Fox when Rupert was for him. Now he announces on Twitter when Elon's for him. Kind of Beta, no? Trump does CNN town hall, goes into the (pseudo-) lion's den. Looks kind of Alpha, no? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 23, 2023

We legit have lost count of the number of times Bill Kristol and The Bulwark have taken swipes at Donald Trump’s masculinity and manhood. That is, when it was politically and professionally and financially advantageous for them to do so. But now, with Ron DeSantis reportedly poised to announce his candidacy for the presidency tonight, all of a sudden, it’s DeSantis’ masculinity and manhood that are in question, while Donald Trump has been promoted by Bill to “alpha” status.

Well, this is quite the…unique take? https://t.co/KEVywpswSO — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) May 24, 2023

It’s certainly not a take you’re going to get from the average conservative. But it’s for sure right up modern-day Bill Kristol’s alley!

DeSantis entering the race leads to Strange New Respect for Trump from the most unlikely places, huh? pic.twitter.com/rmztOCu3wc — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) May 24, 2023

How odd that the minute another Republican threatens Trump for the nomination, all the people who declared that Trump was a Threat To The Republic™ flip and now find Strange New Respect™ for Trump https://t.co/igPHkVjcen — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 24, 2023

Fascinating … and funny as hell. This was always where Bill Kristol was going to wind up. The only question was exactly how long it would take him to get there.

The answer was: not very long at all.

This tweet makes sense when you understand that Bill's entire business model depends on Trump being the nominee next year. https://t.co/LgHqULNujj — James McQuaid (@James_J_McQuaid) May 24, 2023

Yep. Donald Trump is going to Donald Trump no matter what, but Ron DeSantis threatens to relegate Trump to the fringes of politics. And if Trump is on the fringes of politics, that puts a huge dent in the Resistance’s incoming cash flow and bookings on CNN and MSNBC.

Perfectly encapsulating how the fake conservatives of the past 20-30 years were always actually Democrats. There's zero daylight between this tweet vs. from the most ridiculous partisans from the Left. https://t.co/dkAQtKLrLJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 24, 2023

Just like there’s now zero daylight between Trump and the most ridiculous partisans from the Left. Donald Trump is attacking DeSantis from the Left, just like Bill Kristol. Those two are cut from the same cloth.

Just wear the hat, Bill. https://t.co/pFt1erOUCk — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 24, 2023

Might as well. We know you want to, Bill. So very badly.

Breaking: Bill Kristol is Team MAGA — Tony Edwards (@RealTonyEdwards) May 24, 2023

He really is. ‘Twas his destiny.

Actually sad that your entire political ideology is now based so much on one politician that you are desperate for him to stay front and center. Your only principle is opposing Trump to the point where you have to actively support haven’t nonsense to root for him in a primary. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 24, 2023

Not only is this sad for Bill, but it’s also officially crossed into creepy-AF territory. Why is Bill Kristol fantasizing about Donald Trump being an alpha male? This is so weird and yes it’s hilarious but also, like, why do we now have to know that Bill thinks about stuff like this?

This is a weird tweet. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 24, 2023

You posted cringe. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 24, 2023

Bill’s fan fiction has entered a new and inevitable phase in which the villain becomes the alpha male hero. https://t.co/yfgWyIPEuP — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) May 24, 2023

Annnnnd now we’re thinking about what Bill Kristol’s fanfic oeuvre would look like, which is something we definitely could have lived without.

"I tend (perhaps foolishly) to discount the Alpha/Beta Male stuff. But: Trump's colorful plumage & rippling, glistening physique is irresistible, no?" https://t.co/l9OCuWXj3b — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) May 24, 2023

Shudder.

Trump's not going to hire you no matter how big a dick you claim he has. — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) May 24, 2023

Unfortunately that’s apparently not going to stop Bill from trying his hardest to get Trump to look at him.

Bill says that it would be an alpha move if DeSantis goes on Fox to discuss the announcement of his presidential campaign. Let’s circle back on this later. https://t.co/xaaF7S1aar — Damin Toell (@damintoell) May 24, 2023

Yes, let’s! We should probably set up a calendar reminder or something.

