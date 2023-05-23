Ask Joe Biden and House Democrats and they’ll tell you that Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans are holding Americans hostage by refusing to greenlight spending money we don’t have at even higher levels than before.

Now, you might think that that sounds like some pretty incendiary rhetoric from Democrats … and you’d be right. You also might think that there’s still plenty more where that came from … and you’d be right about that, too. Let’s check in with hardcore progressive Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal and hear what she’s got to say about the ongoing debt ceiling standoff:

Transcript:

“I think there would be a huge backlash from our entire, uh, House Democrat, you know, Caucus. Certainly from progressives, but also in the streets, you know, I mean, I think that this is, it’s important that we don’t take steps back from the very strong agenda that the president himself shepherded and led over the last two years.”

Oh, they’re definitely nuts. But even more than that, they’re dangerous. Jayapal may not be raising her voice and may have a smile on her face, but how is predicting that there will “be a huge backlash” both in the House and in the streets not some kind of incitement? It actually sounds like she’s hoping for retaliatory violence if fiscal responsibility wins the day. Like she’s giving her blessing for more “mostly peaceful” protests should Dems not get their way.

This is deranged. Jayapal is deranged, and arguably dangerous.

It is, though.

As reasonable as they are when it comes to everything else.

And how.

To be fair, it’s probably a lot easier to threaten riots when you know that the MSM won’t ever hold you accountable.

***

