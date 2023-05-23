Ask Joe Biden and House Democrats and they’ll tell you that Kevin McCarthy and House Republicans are holding Americans hostage by refusing to greenlight spending money we don’t have at even higher levels than before.

Now, you might think that that sounds like some pretty incendiary rhetoric from Democrats … and you’d be right. You also might think that there’s still plenty more where that came from … and you’d be right about that, too. Let’s check in with hardcore progressive Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal and hear what she’s got to say about the ongoing debt ceiling standoff:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: There will be "a huge backlash…in the streets" if the White House agrees to spending cuts. pic.twitter.com/W0kgsN0EAz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 23, 2023

Transcript:

“I think there would be a huge backlash from our entire, uh, House Democrat, you know, Caucus. Certainly from progressives, but also in the streets, you know, I mean, I think that this is, it’s important that we don’t take steps back from the very strong agenda that the president himself shepherded and led over the last two years.”

These people are so loony tunes it’s embarrassing https://t.co/uDnTV1l49M — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 23, 2023

Oh, they’re definitely nuts. But even more than that, they’re dangerous. Jayapal may not be raising her voice and may have a smile on her face, but how is predicting that there will “be a huge backlash” both in the House and in the streets not some kind of incitement? It actually sounds like she’s hoping for retaliatory violence if fiscal responsibility wins the day. Like she’s giving her blessing for more “mostly peaceful” protests should Dems not get their way.

A perverse wish fathering this thought. https://t.co/zab3gGpUM6 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) May 23, 2023

This is deranged. Jayapal is deranged, and arguably dangerous.

Stochastic terrorism! — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 23, 2023

It is, though.

Dems out here threatening violence if we freeze spending at 2022 levels. What a time to be alive. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 23, 2023

.@RepJayapal, threatening violence unless we give her $ https://t.co/qfplbxWXE5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 23, 2023

What does she want to burn down first? — Jon Awesome-Best Life (@RealStarMan) May 23, 2023

Returning to pre-Covid spending, which was already unsustainable, is now riot-worthy. Got it. https://t.co/vsjd0Zwru7 — Patrick Hedger (@pat_hedger) May 23, 2023

Threatening violence in the streets because of spending cuts? I see that the Democrats are being reasonable… https://t.co/KN2EFOUmMt — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 23, 2023

As reasonable as they are when it comes to everything else.

A call for violence, Dems are good at this — JBBrown64 (@JaybirdBrown3) May 23, 2023

And how.

When you’re completely devoid of substance all you can do is threaten riots. https://t.co/20EnPFjRNl — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 23, 2023

To be fair, it’s probably a lot easier to threaten riots when you know that the MSM won’t ever hold you accountable.

If Biden agrees to a deal with Republicans there will be a “huge backlash on the streets.” I’m guessing that zero media outlets will translate that to “Jayapal encourages insurrection at the White House if the leftist wing of Congress is disappointed.” — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 23, 2023

***

***

