Last night, we told you about how the Associated Press bent over backwards to paint the fact that Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is showing up to work dressed like a man who lives in his mom’s basement as “a sign of progress.”

Sen. John Fetterman used to walk the halls of the Senate stone-faced and in formal suits. Now, he’s more relaxed, in hoodies and gym shorts. People close to Fetterman say it's a sign of progress after six weeks of inpatient treatment for depression. https://t.co/CZU3wqhcFn — The Associated Press (@AP) May 21, 2023

When, exactly, did they make the decision to completely lean into the shameless partisan hackery? While we can’t pinpoint the moment, it’s probably safe to say that they’re not planning to reverse course anytime soon.

Call it a hunch. Or call it painfully, excruciatingly obvious:

Far-right conservatives have been targeting seats on local boards and commissions, in many cases to gain oversight of elections. The tensions are playing out in one Tennessee county where a local Constitutional Republicans group now controls a commission. https://t.co/uRug5UTEUG — The Associated Press (@AP) May 21, 2023

More from the AP:

The tensions are similar to those playing out in communities across the United States where conservative groups have been running candidates for local offices in recent years and sometimes winning majorities, upending the way local governments operate. They have been motivated by pandemic restrictions, false claims related to the 2020 presidential election, disagreements over race and gender education, or a desire to reign in what they see as unaccountable bureaucracies, with a goal of taking control of school and library boards, county commissions and city councils. … Census figures show the county’s population, now nearly 204,000, grew 22% between the 2010 and 2020, driven in part by transplants from California and Texas who were lured by a mix of conservative politics, lower housing prices and no state income tax. The county is dominated by Republicans and backed Trump with 69% of the vote in 2020. The growth has led to a need for more government services, including schools and teachers, while providing an opportunity for a right-wing element within the local Republican Party to gain power. “They appeal to people who moved here from other states saying, ‘If we don’t get elected, our Sumner County will become like your county that you came from, and you don’t want us to become like you, so you need to vote for our people,’” said Ring, a semiretired high school government teacher. “And that works in a lot of parts of the county.”

Conservatives have been winning majorities on a local government level in some places because they’re doing things like appealing to people who fled progressive hellholes! Oh noes!

Silly goose. Don’t you know that democracy is only for the Left? Don’t you know that conservatives aren’t entitled to have a say in local government, or any government, really?

That’s not actually true, of course. But that’s what the AP clearly believes and what they want everyone else to believe.

Do you guys have a handy list of who is/isn’t allowed to partake in local government? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 21, 2023

That would just be a formality, of course. We already know who the AP has decided is acceptable.

How dare they *checks notes* follow the rules. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 21, 2023

Interesting take on people gaining control of their own government. — Bouncy Jack — Doggie Peeing on Stupid (@rjander3) May 21, 2023

"Far right" 🙄

Look, if you don't know what terms mean, don't use them.

That way you don't make fools of yourselves in public. — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) May 21, 2023

Pretty harsh words to describe people running for office. Thought you liked democracy, but it's becoming pretty obvious you don't. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 22, 2023

It appears only some active local governments are to be tolerated by the mainstream media. pic.twitter.com/JKuKuQf0zs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 21, 2023

Weird how you like to throw around “far-right” but can barely find any far-left activists in the US pic.twitter.com/02XvL05b2e — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 21, 2023

"targeting seats" Conservatives are allowed to run in local elections too, AP. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 22, 2023

This kind of language is so loaded with bias.

I can’t believe that even today people pretend the media hasn’t chosen sides. — Tandy (@dantypo) May 22, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!