Earlier, we told about MSNBC host Chris Hayes’ meltdown over Ron DeSantis, a meltdown that kicked off last night on “All In” and has continued into today on Twitter. If you’ll recall, Hayes is absolutely fuming over DeSantis signing a law that, going forward, bans so-called “gender-affirming care” for minor children and encourages sane alternatives to radical surgery and puberty blockers. Maybe a child genuinely suffering from gender dysphoria could delve into that with a trained psychologist or psychiatrist who doesn’t have radical trans agenda instead of being pushed to permanently disfigure themselves. And victims of “gender-affirming care” have legal recourse against the perpetrators. It’s so crazy, it just might work!

Anyway, we don’t know if Chris has seen this clip of DeSantis yet, but it’s a safe bet that when he does, someone is going to have to come by and clean up all the bits left after Chris’ head exploded. Something tells us that this is just a little too much truth for Chris to handle without, well, flying off the handle:

DESANTIS: “If you’re taking off the private parts of some 15-year-old kid, you should go to jail.” pic.twitter.com/l0BvcoekqW — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) May 19, 2023

Stop making sense, Governor.

100% — David Zailer (@davidzailer) May 19, 2023

Absolutely — CenturionIRM (@CenturionIRM) May 19, 2023

I agree with this. And I’m not sorry — 🟥Hackney Doctor of Terfery (@NoShirleyNo) May 19, 2023

Good. There’s no need to apologize for understanding that children are people, not guinea pigs for radical activists’ twisted agendas.

I want to time travel back 20 years and tell people this will be a controversial statement in 2023 if they don’t annihilate the media industry https://t.co/GZUQUwKsK7 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 19, 2023

20 years? No need to back that far.

*10 years ago — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) May 19, 2023

Or maybe even less than that.

I see your 10 and lower you 5 years. — Swordspur ⚔ (@SwordSpur) May 19, 2023

The point is that even though we’ve been trending toward insanity for some time now, at the very least we thought — foolishly, as it turns out — that one thing upon which ostensibly reasonable people could agree is that mutilating children is very, very bad and something that we should most definitely not be doing, ever. But that’s apparently not the country in which we live right now.

And that means that DeSantis and others are going to need to continue to speak out about what’s being done to vulnerable children and step up on their behalf.

***

