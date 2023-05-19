World-renowned chef José Andrés has used his powerful spotlight to do some amazing things. His World Central Kitchen has fed countless people in need, from survivors of natural disasters to victims of war. And he deserves major props for his humanitarianism. The fact that he’s a pretty outspoken liberal shouldn’t take away from all the good he’s done.

But the fact that he’s a pretty outspoken liberal does take away from our respect for him as a man who doesn’t just talk the talk, but walks the walk. Before you call us out for injecting personal politics into a conversation in which they don’t belong, take a look at this:

Liberal Celebrity Chef Exempt From Gas Stove Ban, California City Sayshttps://t.co/5p7D2y3eGj — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 18, 2023

More from The Washington Free Beacon:

After the owners of the mall where Andrés is set to open the restaurant threatened to sue the city, Palo Alto administrators will allow Andrés’s Mediterranean restaurant Zaytinya to use natural gas lines, despite a new law this year that bans them in construction. The restaurant relies on “traditional cooking methods that require gas appliances to achieve its signature, complex flavors,” said Anna Shimko, a lawyer representing the group that owns the shopping center where Andrés leased space for the project. The lawyer argued the building’s plans were approved in 2019, years before the gas ban was imposed. She added that some of the appliances the restaurant staff needs “do not have electrically powered equivalents.” Shimko added that if the ban is enforced, “Zaytinya will likely choose not to locate within the city.” The city in a Tuesday statement called the decision a “one-off” exception and a “unique” situation.

Why is it a “one-off” and “unique”? Is it because José Andrés is a wealthy liberal with a lot of social clout? Because that’s kind of what it feels like. Something tells us that chef Andrew Gruel, for example, wouldn’t be entitled to a “two-off” because his situation is not as “unique” as José Andrés.

Will the small mom-and-pops also get an exemption? https://t.co/rewSpDTsgp — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) May 18, 2023

Well, to be fair, Gruel’s situation is not the same as Andrés’ — because Gruel has never marketed himself as a climate activist who believes that “clean cookstoves is [sic] the solution!”

In other words, Andrés is a hypocrite. A flaming one. Check out some of Andrés past tweets for a tasty sample of the views he’s espoused with regard to the environment, views that are evidently subject to change if his business is affected:

I’d like to congratulate @chefjoseandres on getting a gas stove policy exemption for his high end restaurant pic.twitter.com/MHEiXNULKK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 19, 2023

In one of his tweets, Andrés complains about too much clapping and not real action. Well, José, how would you describe your position on climate change? We see a lot of clapping from you for climate activism, but when it comes to the action part, you’re serving up nothing but empty calories.

"We all are Citizens of the World. What's good for you, must be good for all." "Except for gas stoves. only I, Chef Jose Andres, am good enough for gas stoves! The rest of you burn wood!" ~@chefjoseandres. Probably. — FirePig (@still_pig) May 19, 2023

Nope. According to José, wood and charcoal aren’t clean energy sources. So if you want to cook, you’ll use electricity, which, as we all know, is created from unicorn breath.

But José still needs his gas stove, thank you very much. You understand, don’t you?

So Jose Andres thinks it's better for cooking and gets to have a gas stove, but not you plebes. https://t.co/ooA7OTLA87 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 19, 2023

When are gas stoves good? When they're used in high end restaurants you mere proles can't afford to dine athttps://t.co/qaxjTPTFDK — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) May 18, 2023

There’s an unwritten social contract, and basically, it comes down to “Suck it up, poors.”

If Chef Andres opposes the natural gas ban, he shouldn’t just demand an exemption for himself but a total repeal of the ordinance. https://t.co/YZX7NFsy4f — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) May 19, 2023

If he opposes the natural gas ban. But he doesn’t oppose it. Not for himself. So we shouldn’t expect him to offer to feed any chefs protesting the stupid ban.

This is hilarious. Jose Andres is opening a new restaurant in Palo Alto and was told they wouldn’t be able to use gas stoves because of new building codes. They threatened to sue and got an exception to the absurd rules. 2 sets of rules. https://t.co/gCl2tMww4e — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 19, 2023

of course — J Mathews (@OldandUnpopular) May 19, 2023

The John Kerry waiver. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) May 19, 2023

Aka:

Some animals are more equal than others. — Edward the Texas Moran (@TexasMoran) May 19, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

