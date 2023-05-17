We’ve had a lot of coverage over the last couple of days about the damning revelations contained within John Durham’s report on the Russia collusion hoax and about the damning implications of those damning revelations. But we must confess that our coverage was missing a certain something: the Drew Holden touch. We missed our glorious King of Threads and Keeper of the Receipts!

Well, we’ve got some good news for you all: Holden was right there the whole time, ready to hold all the right people accountable for their roles in propagating and perpetuating a narrative that was obviously false from the get-go.

And so, without further ado, here’s Holden’s receipt-filled thread on the corporate media’s own starring role in this farce:

Oh, it’s definitely an indication of what the press has learned from all this.

Notably, the parties involved who needed to learn the most from all this have learned absolutely nothing whatsoever.

And … scene.

