We’ve had a lot of coverage over the last couple of days about the damning revelations contained within John Durham’s report on the Russia collusion hoax and about the damning implications of those damning revelations. But we must confess that our coverage was missing a certain something: the Drew Holden touch. We missed our glorious King of Threads and Keeper of the Receipts!

Well, we’ve got some good news for you all: Holden was right there the whole time, ready to hold all the right people accountable for their roles in propagating and perpetuating a narrative that was obviously false from the get-go.

And so, without further ado, here’s Holden’s receipt-filled thread on the corporate media’s own starring role in this farce:

🧵THREAD🧵 Durham’s report on the origins of the Trump/Russia probe is damming for the FBI. But they aren’t the only ones with egg on their face. The corporate press looks horrible, too. Me for @FreeBeacon, follow along here ⤵️https://t.co/98GgnHxLBK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

The biggest takeaway from Durham’s report is that Russiagate – the biggest story of the last 7 years – never should’ve happened. The FBI had insufficient evidence to launch their investigation into the Trump campaign. @ChuckRossDC has more. @FreeBeacon https://t.co/YayvtMXYSv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

Plus that investigation had material flaws. The investigators were too trusting and reliant on the Steele dossier and other biased sources of information. A lot of that came from the Clinton campaign, whom the investigators treated far better than Trump’s. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

But each of these critiques apply to the media, too. First, the Steele dossier. From the “pee tape” to the idea that Trump was installed by Russia, the press ate up the dossier, w/o verifying the (eventually shown to be bogus) details.@NYMag@chrislhayes@jonathanchait@maddow pic.twitter.com/jRPXyksjgK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

Even after the Steele dossier was finally written off as garbage, the media tried time and again to resurrect the supposed credibility of both the story and its author. @ABC @nytimes pic.twitter.com/9kgKmeK15Y — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

Like the FBI, the press was far too cozy with the Clinton campaign. Rather than treat information coming from them as potentially tainted – and at least biased – oppo, they ran with Clinton’s conjecture as gospel truth. @USATODAY @MSNBC @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/DVCeg0dmHb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

Finally, the corporate press was quick to get disgraced former FBI officials to come onto their programs to defend the investigations they had compromised. Peter Strzok became a fixture at @MSNBC after he was fired. Andrew McCabe did the same at @CNN. pic.twitter.com/n1NS30WMSE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

@CNN had on someone whom Trump had fired to speculate about whether or not Trump might be a Russian agent. pic.twitter.com/4xB0dHZe9s — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

So, has the press learned anything from all of this? Well, if it’s any indication, McCabe was on @CNN today to talk about the Durham report. https://t.co/FkS09Andi3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

Oh, it’s definitely an indication of what the press has learned from all this.

Notably, the parties involved who needed to learn the most from all this have learned absolutely nothing whatsoever.

And if you’re waiting on the FBI to get their act together, well, I wouldn’t hold my breath. pic.twitter.com/pdHfYHuxzF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2023

And … scene.

