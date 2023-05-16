WaPo uses Elon Musk’s ‘attacks’ on kindly old George Soros as further proof that Musk is a neo-Nazi

Elon Musk is certainly not without his baggage (continuing to cultivate a cozy relationship with the Chinese government would definitely qualify as some pretty heavy baggage), but for some reason, a whole lot of Musk’s liberal critics seem to feel compelled to just make crap up about him.

Like this from the Washington Post, for example. Elon Musk recently went after far-Left billionaire puppet-master George Soros, and WaPo sees that as further confirmation that Musk is an increasingly outspoken neo-Nazi:

Elon Musk, who has overseen a rise in antisemitism and other hate speech on Twitter, made a series of attacks on George Soros, tweeting the Jewish-born investor and liberal philanthropist hates humanity and “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization.” https://t.co/wIg98bVGmn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 16, 2023

Just in case you’d forgotten that George Soros is a Jewish billionaire. Because Soros’ defining characteristic is that he is Jewish and not a super shady far leftist with a super shady far leftist agenda that is not philanthropic in any sense of the word. Remember that the Washington Post never went to the mat for Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson like this.

More from WaPo:

Elon Musk made a series of attacks on George Soros overnight, tweeting that the Jewish-born investor and liberal philanthropist, who often is subject to virulent antisemitic conspiracy theories, hates humanity and “wants to erode the very fabric of civilization.” Musk, who has overseen an increase of antisemitism and other hate speech on Twitter since he bought the social media platform last year, did not give a reason for singling out Soros. But he made his comments three days after Soros’s investment fund reported that it had sold all its stock in Tesla, the electric carmaker that Musk also runs.

And Musk seemed to specifically reference the 92-year-old Holocaust survivor’s background by comparing Soros to Magneto — a Jewish supervillain who “fights to help mutants replace humans as the world’s dominant species,” as Marvel’s official character description puts it. “Soros reminds me of Magneto,” Musk posted at 10 p.m. Monday, apropos of nothing. The tweet triggered a flood of replies comparing Soros to various symbols of evil, recalling long-standing conspiracy theories that paint him as a godlike billionaire Jew who uses his philanthropic foundations to flood Europe with refugees and corrupt American politics.

Is Elon Musk secretly a vicious antisemite? Anything’s possible, technically speaking. But if this is WaPo’s evidence, we’re not impressed.

Musk did not give a reason for singling out Soros. But he made his comments three days after Soros’s investment fund reported that it had sold all its stock in Tesla, the electric carmaker that Musk also runs. https://t.co/hegfFrFJpC — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 16, 2023

So maybe Musk was just taking shots at Soros because Soros sold his Tesla stock? Meaning that this actually had nothing whatsoever to do with Soros being Jewish? Way to undercut your whole premise, WaPo. Great journalism as usual!

Soros hates the Constitution, norms of decency, Israel, etc.., but it's not because he's a "Jewish-born investor." And I doubt anyone really buys this transparently political nonsense. https://t.co/KeTVNiQIJ6 https://t.co/Xdus3zrJYU — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 16, 2023

Well, whether or not anyone buys it, legacy media outlets like the Washington Post are determined to keep selling it.

Why was it necessary to include the word "Jewish" in those sentences? — Kavi Raj Acharya (@acharya_kraj) May 16, 2023

That’s a rhetorical question, of course.

This is so unhelpful. Obviously there are anti-Semites who target Soros because that's what anti-Semites do. But claiming any criticism of Soros is automatically bigoted is as dumb as saying anti-Koch Bros rhetoric is anti-Dutch. https://t.co/o30exj6Lds — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 16, 2023

WAPO: Jeff Bezos owned paper curated by ultra lib “journalists” = responsible Elon Owned Twitter = literally a nazi Y’all are a joke. — Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) May 16, 2023

And liars. Don’t forget the liars part!

In other words, we’re just making up lies now — USA President Xi Jinping (仿 拟)🇨🇳 (@ChinaLoveBiden) May 16, 2023

Musk is right . You are propaganda at this point, Wapo . — Pope The Champ (@pope_champ) May 16, 2023

