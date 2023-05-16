Over the weekend, speaking at Howard University’s commencement ceremony, President Joe Biden declared that white supremacy is “the most dangerous terrorist threat” to the United States right now:

Speaking during the commencement at Howard University, a historically Black university, Biden described white supremacy as a “poison,” recalling how he singled it, along with political extremism, out as threats to American democracy during his inaugural address. “Silence is complicity,” Biden told the crowd. …

Biden’s speech comes as the country, Texas especially, is contending with a rise in white supremacist groups and movements. The issue has been a concern throughout his first term; Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a Senate committee in 2021 that white supremacists represent the greatest domestic threat to homeland security. The FBI has also said the greatest domestic threat comes from “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race.”

It should go without saying that white supremacy is a toxic and potentially very dangerous ideology. But is it really the most dangerous terrorist threat to our country right now? It wasn’t white supremacists rioting in the streets and burning down businesses and curb-stomping random innocent people a few years back. It’s not white supremacists who are cornering women in doorways in downtown Chicago and beating them senseless. It’s not white supremacists beating up Orthodox Jews in New York City and Asians in California. It wasn’t a white supremacist — as far as we know — who shot up Covenant School. And it’s an insult to all the victims of these crimes to blame everything on white supremacy.

So, naturally, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan is all for blaming everything on white supremacy:

It's very simple. If you're not a white supremacist, you shouldn't get really annoyed or upset when the president condemns white supremacists. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 16, 2023

It’s very simple: every single day, without fail, Mehdi Hasan wakes up and chooses to be the guy who tweets brazenly intellectually dishonest stuff like that.

Everyone should be upset when politicians and media pretend racism exists where it does not in order to create disunity for political advantage and ratings. It’s not something decent people should do. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 16, 2023

I get annoyed when people lie for political gain. That you don't says more about you being a slobbering sycophant than anything about me. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) May 16, 2023

Will he ever learn from his mistakes and stop being a hack? Our money’s on “NO.”

This is what a Kafka trap looks like. https://t.co/708cxiF8hH — Forrest Cooper (@Foxroe) May 16, 2023

Yep. And he doesn’t even seem to realize that he’s stuck in one, too.

If you're not a terrorist, you shouldn't get annoyed or upset when someone calls you a terrorist. https://t.co/L3L1h5xlGe — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 🇮🇸 🇸🇪 (@marcorandazza) May 16, 2023

It's very simple. If you're not an Islamic extremist, you shouldn't have gotten really annoyed or upset when people incessantly condemned Islamic extremmists. https://t.co/CdYCsMtaOP — Scott G (@scttfrnks) May 16, 2023

Mehdi has a tweet for all occasions.

Just like Hallmark — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 16, 2023

Turnabout’s fair play, Mehdi. And you play this game at your own risk.

