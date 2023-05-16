If you’re like us, you were quite eager to find out what Joe Biden and the White House think about the revelations contained in John Durham’s report.

And, if you’re like us, you fully anticipated getting nothing but the runaround from Karine Jean-Pierre:

Watch:

Trending

First of all, if Joe Biden believed in an independent DOJ, he wouldn’t have someone like Merrick Garland in charge of it. We’re talking about the same DOJ that just yesterday reportedly told the IRS to put the kibosh on their investigative team looking into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax fraud.

Second of all, what does she mean, the White House is gonna defer to the Department of Justice? Since when does the White House not have an opinion on something? Since the something in question makes the Democratic Party and liberal media complex look bad?

Exactly. Since then. The Biden administration never seems lost for words when there’s a mass shooting to politicize or congressional Republicans to blame for stuff, but now that Durham’s report is out and absolutely damning for everyone who went along with the Russia collusion hoax, Karine and the White House have nothing to say. Classic.

Biden administration gonna Biden administration. And Karine Jean-Pierre gonna Karine Jean-Pierre.

Parting question:

At this point, that’s totally fair to ask. If we’re never going to get the truth from this administration when they do answer questions, what are we even doing here anymore?

***

Update:

Interesting point from Jerry Dunleavy:

Karine was right there with the rest of the hoax peddlers.

***

Related:

KJP promises Biden’ll ‘be very honest, very upfront with the American people […] as he always is’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Department of JusticeDoJDurham ReportJohn DurhamJustice DepartmentKarine Jean-PierrePhilip Wegmann