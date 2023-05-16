If you’re like us, you were quite eager to find out what Joe Biden and the White House think about the revelations contained in John Durham’s report.

And, if you’re like us, you fully anticipated getting nothing but the runaround from Karine Jean-Pierre:

White House declines to comment when asked about Durham report. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 16, 2023

When asked if Biden shares Durham's assessment that there needs to be "wholesale changes" to the FBI, @PressSec tells me the question should be directed to "the Department of Justice" and reiterates POTUS "believes in an independent [DOJ]." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 16, 2023

Watch:

Reporter: "Any reaction to the Durham Report?" Jean-Pierre: "I would leave it to the DOJ" Reporter: "Biden always talks about how he wants the DOJ to remain independent but this report reflects the opposite." Jean-Pierre: "That is with the DOJ. That's not something I'm going… pic.twitter.com/UVlLm2fVyL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2023

First of all, if Joe Biden believed in an independent DOJ, he wouldn’t have someone like Merrick Garland in charge of it. We’re talking about the same DOJ that just yesterday reportedly told the IRS to put the kibosh on their investigative team looking into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax fraud.

Second of all, what does she mean, the White House is gonna defer to the Department of Justice? Since when does the White House not have an opinion on something? Since the something in question makes the Democratic Party and liberal media complex look bad?

Exactly. Since then. The Biden administration never seems lost for words when there’s a mass shooting to politicize or congressional Republicans to blame for stuff, but now that Durham’s report is out and absolutely damning for everyone who went along with the Russia collusion hoax, Karine and the White House have nothing to say. Classic.

Ofc not asnwer the question lol — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Coffeebean4545) May 16, 2023

Most predictable answer ever. The fact that EVERY question isn’t “When did President Biden know that Hillary made it all up” until it is answered tells you all you need to know — RussLFFL (@RussLffl) May 16, 2023

Narrator: And no one, absolutely no one, was surprised about that, who has paid attention to the Biden Administration. pic.twitter.com/rilnHGvRTc — Calvin╭ರ_⊙ (@TisMoreorLess) May 16, 2023

Biden administration gonna Biden administration. And Karine Jean-Pierre gonna Karine Jean-Pierre.

Translation: “you know I’m a terrible liar and I ain’t touching that.” — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) May 16, 2023

Parting question:

Why even ask questions? — Butt Cheeks O' Hoolihan (@GMcdooble) May 16, 2023

At this point, that’s totally fair to ask. If we’re never going to get the truth from this administration when they do answer questions, what are we even doing here anymore?

Update:

Interesting point from Jerry Dunleavy:

Not surprising that Karine wouldn’t want to weigh in, since she said 2016 was “stolen” & praised Jimmy Carter for saying Trump “didn’t actually win.” She tweeted on convincing Electoral College to reject Trump & was MoveOn’s spox as it joined that effort.https://t.co/yZ6cn5nLNu https://t.co/VWEnsXFHMD — Jerry Dunleavy 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 16, 2023

Karine was right there with the rest of the hoax peddlers.

