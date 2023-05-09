On yesterday’s episode of “The View,” the ladies discussed the recent mass shooting in Allen, Texas, by Mauricio Garcia, who may or may not be a white supremacist but definitely could be a white supremacist because according to cohost Ana Navarro, being a nonwhite person doesn’t necessarily preclude you from being a white supremacist, even though sometimes it does, depending on the politics involved.

Anyway, during the course of that conversation, the women also concluded that it’s the guns, stupid, and not mental health issues that are leading to mass shootings like the one in Allen. Or, in the case of the death of violent serial criminal and mentally ill person Jordan Neely on a New York City subway, it’s the victims and the people who tried to protect would-be victims, stupid.

Watch:

So that’s where “The View” is at. Shoot ’em in the leg!

Trending

Embarrassing. And it gets worse:

To be fair, we’re totally OK with Joy Behar not having a gun. Something tells us we’re safer that way.

Well, next time Alyssa is on a subway and a maniac lunges at her, we hope that there aren’t any Marines around who might consider hurting said maniac in order to defend her. Wouldn’t want Alyssa to have something like that on her conscience, you know?

OK, so Sunny doesn’t need anyone to defend her from violent criminals, either. Duly noted.

Literally just yesterday these women were arguing that mental health isn’t the problem!

Well, that’ll teach Sara Haines a lesson about what happens when she tries to make sense on “The View.” Guessing she won’t try that again anytime soon.

***

Related:

The View shares garbage takes on Tyre Nichols, but Whoopi Goldberg’s nabs insane (and racist) cake

Dem strategist and NYCer maintains that subways are totally safe (despite having been groped on one)

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa Farah GriffinDaniel PennygunsJordan NeelyJoy Beharmental healthymental illnessSara HainesThe ViewViolent crimeWhoopi Goldberg