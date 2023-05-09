On yesterday’s episode of “The View,” the ladies discussed the recent mass shooting in Allen, Texas, by Mauricio Garcia, who may or may not be a white supremacist but definitely could be a white supremacist because according to cohost Ana Navarro, being a nonwhite person doesn’t necessarily preclude you from being a white supremacist, even though sometimes it does, depending on the politics involved.

Anyway, during the course of that conversation, the women also concluded that it’s the guns, stupid, and not mental health issues that are leading to mass shootings like the one in Allen. Or, in the case of the death of violent serial criminal and mentally ill person Jordan Neely on a New York City subway, it’s the victims and the people who tried to protect would-be victims, stupid.

Watch:

Whoopi whines that Marine vet Daniel Penny wasn't arrested after he and a group of men stopped a rampaging homeless man, Jordan Neely. "It looks like people get to walk away."

Joy Behar calls Neely "the victim" and goes on to ridiculously demand cops shoot attackers in the legs. pic.twitter.com/VJVrqNY90P — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 9, 2023

Ah yes, the 'ol warning shot. https://t.co/C3HSJC4MYa — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 9, 2023

So that’s where “The View” is at. Shoot ’em in the leg!

So, @JoyVBehar. I know your brain doesn't work very well, but we don't live in a movie. Shots to the leg don't stop people instantaneously. And yes, it can take multiple me to restrain a single person because you need to use more force than they can muster. https://t.co/mD0JUqb7Qw — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 9, 2023

Embarrassing. And it gets worse:

Joy thinks we live in a movie where shots to the extremities stop attackers.

Seemingly ignorant that ranges exist she whines: "If it's hard to hit a target, why do these gun toters want us to constantly have guns when we're not trained to even shoot as well as a police officer?" pic.twitter.com/6yNFYgg3zQ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 9, 2023

To be fair, we’re totally OK with Joy Behar not having a gun. Something tells us we’re safer that way.

Without evidence, faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin says, "There were so many steps in between that could have been taken" and Neely would be alive.

"I support those protesting his name," she proclaims. "A marine with training should have known [better]…breaks my heart." pic.twitter.com/1u6VcoF1pc — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 9, 2023

Well, next time Alyssa is on a subway and a maniac lunges at her, we hope that there aren’t any Marines around who might consider hurting said maniac in order to defend her. Wouldn’t want Alyssa to have something like that on her conscience, you know?

Racist Sunny Hostin decries that "we're revictimizing this victim by talking about" his criminal history.

She then lashed out at the people he was victimizing on the train: "Where was the humanity of anyone that was on that train? I would have given him money." She's "ashamed." pic.twitter.com/ybgvPH2pdr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 9, 2023

OK, so Sunny doesn’t need anyone to defend her from violent criminals, either. Duly noted.

Hostin demands that New York City defund the police because of Neely.

"How about taking a billion dollars of that money … and get them the mental health services that they need?!"

Whoopi wants an officer on every train in NYC. pic.twitter.com/rGy7p7Zynd — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 9, 2023

Literally just yesterday these women were arguing that mental health isn’t the problem!

Sara Haines notes that Neely was released after "he punched a 67-year-old woman" in the face "and broke her nose," a felony.

Joy falsely and insanely claims that if he lived in Texas, authorities would have handed him a gun as he got out of prison.

Whoopi adds: "It's all true." pic.twitter.com/kEkvBvy3qw — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 9, 2023

Well, that’ll teach Sara Haines a lesson about what happens when she tries to make sense on “The View.” Guessing she won’t try that again anytime soon.

