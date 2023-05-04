Last August, Jeffrey Toobin became one of the casualties of CNN’s round of layoffs. It was a dark time for him. What would the exhibitionist onanist do with his time now that he had so much more of it?

Well, apparently CNN was also worried about all that extra time on his hands and has come around, so to speak, because Toobin was back at their table this morning:

Look who is back at CNN pic.twitter.com/P2o00G6zaH — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 4, 2023

We didn’t think we’d miss seeing his face on CNN, but … that’s the end of that thought. We didn’t miss seeing his face on CNN. Though, we suppose that seeing his face is still better than seeing other parts of him.

Anyway, big congrats to Toobin on his grand re-entrance into the CNN fold. CNN couldn’t’ve chosen a better guy to weigh in on Clarence Thomas’ ongoing ethics issues:

Jeffrey Toobin, yes *that* Jeffrey Toobin, returns to CNN to promote his new book, but before that, says Clarence Thomas's attitude is "What are you going to do to me" pic.twitter.com/mSqsOrHlQf — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 4, 2023

Ah yes, noted ethics expert Jeffrey Toobinhttps://t.co/AMkV11oQdU — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 4, 2023

Toobin really has a knack for zooming in on the important points. It’s nice that CNN is willing to recognize that particular talent of his and give him the opportunity to show it off on camera.

your moral superiors at CNN who’ve spent the last two weeks passing judgment on Tucker Carlson and Fox News, brought back the guy caught exposing himself to coworkers on a zoom call. https://t.co/0O2G1gsM32 — a newsman (@a_newsman) May 4, 2023

CNN’s so messy.

***

Related:

Mary Katharine Ham writes about her suspension from CNN compared to Jeffrey Toobin’s

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!