Yesterday, we told you about the Louisiana mother who testified before the State House of Representatives that she first started to suspect that something was up with her young daughter when the little girl had trouble sleeping, played with toys more geared toward boys, and, of course, ate green vegetables and liked it.

A woman testifying to the Louisiana House of Reps against HB 463, which would ban pediatric gender mutilation, says that she knew her daughter was actually a boy because "her food choices were odd. They were always raw green vegetables." pic.twitter.com/ts7wFpG5W8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 2, 2023

This lady says that she had a gut feeling that her daughter was a boy when she liked to play with male toys when she was 18 months old and is now going to start "gender affirming care" at 11 years old. pic.twitter.com/cEV2jVZ845 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 2, 2023

As others noted, the woman couldn’t really contain her excitement about beginning the “gender affirmation” process and turning her daughter into a boy. We wish that this woman’s testimony was just a sick one-off and that there weren’t other parents like her out there. But we’d be lying to ourselves if we actually believed it, because we’ve heard way too many stories of parents who have set aside their children’s physically and emotional and mental wellbeing in order to hop on the “gender affirmation” crazy train.

And today, Gays Against Groomers shared another disturbing account, purportedly written by the parent of a trans child (the parent refers to their “son,” which we assume means that the child is actually their daughter and is being transitioned into a boy). And if you don’t come away from this feeling absolutely repulsed and terrified by what you’ve just read, well, don’t take this the wrong way, but there’s something very, very wrong with you:

Maunchausen Mommy bribes “son” with money to take “his” chemical castration drugs. Evil. Sick. Beyond comprehension that a mother could do this to her child. This is child abuse, and it needs to start being treated as such. pic.twitter.com/RKW8DTQvsw — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) May 3, 2023

Do you feel sick right now? Good. Then it means you haven’t completely lost all sense of humanity and morality.

This is completely insane. — Antithetically Ninotchka (@celeeandme) May 3, 2023

As a parent my heart literally breaks when reading this. What in the world are we doing to our children and how are we allowing this to happen?? It’s horrific. — Meghan Reckling (@MeghanReckling) May 3, 2023

That is child abuse. — Sherry Boyer (@SherryBoyer) May 3, 2023

Textbook.

The parent and the doctors need to be arrested! — Netsirkl (@netsirkl) May 3, 2023

Any parent or ostensible medical professional who would participate in such a perversion of health and science should absolutely be taken as far away from children as is humanly possible.

I really really want to believe this is fake. As a normal parent and grandparent, I hate to believe anyone would do that to a child. — melanie malone 🇺🇸 (@Festivalkyrie) May 3, 2023

We want to believe it’s fake, too. And maybe it is. But unfortunately, we know that this is the reality for some kids out there, and even one child is far too many.

This is unbelievably tragic…there are no words. Thank you for exposing what’s happening—I just hope people’s eyes are opened and the outrage spurs us to stand in the gap for these children. — Mary Callan (@DrMaryCallan) May 3, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!