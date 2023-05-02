Somebody get Dr. Jill Biden to the White House press room — STAT! She needs to stop the bleeding.

Seriously, Karine Jean-Pierre is used to being in way over her head at these things, but today has been particularly brutal for her. And then Peter Doocy showed up and and she just came unglued.

First, there was this awkward moment:

DOOCY: "If the border is secure…then why would we need to send 1,500 active duty U.S. troops down there?" KJP: "Because more work needs to be done, Peter…" pic.twitter.com/LSvo7eeeBE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

She didn’t actually give Doocy the coherent answer he deserved. Because there isn’t a coherent answer to his question. So what else is new?

Doocy subsequently asked her about her literally incredible claim that illegal immigration is down 90%, a claim she made just yesterday, and, well, you’ve just got to see for yourselves how she handled it:

DOOCY: "You said yesterday that when it comes to illegal migration, you've seen it come down by more than 90%. Where did that number come from?" KJP: "If the dramatics could come down just a little bit…The president put in place a parolee program…the data has shown us it has… pic.twitter.com/1rdryjDJZH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2023

“If the dramatics could come down just a little bit …”

Man. She does not want to answer that question. She shot Doocy down almost as quickly as she shot down the reporter who asked her why Joe Biden won’t acknowledge Hunter Biden’s daughter Navy Joan, his seventh grandchild. But hey, have you heard about parolees?

What’s the parolee program and how does that bring down illegal migration?? — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) May 2, 2023

What the hell does that even mean? — FlowerAuntie🛑⛔️⭕️ ULTRA-FJB (@flower_auntie) May 2, 2023

She is so advanced, she hears a question no one asked.. lol — Frosty 🇺🇸 (@hazlema) May 2, 2023

Heh.

KJP: Makes up totally insane number that's patently false Peter: Where did you get that number from? KJP: "Whoa whoa whoa let's not be so dramatic." https://t.co/fvRhx4sYe6 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 2, 2023

Doocy actually seems pretty calm, particularly considering what he’s got to deal with every time Karine Jean-Pierre “answers” one of his questions.

The only one being dramatic right now is Karine Jean-Pierre. Well, dramatic and dramatically bad at all of this.

I love when Doocy owns her. She has lost all sense of control when he asks specifics and the Binder is blank. — Ron Arnone (@224RMA) May 2, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre’s mind is blank, too, so she needs a lot more than a binder to save her.

How much do taxpayers pay this person to stand there and sling BS in our faces every day? https://t.co/bY82jeGNeY — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 2, 2023

Whatever it is, it’s too damn much.

***

***

