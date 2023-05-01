Yesterday, we told you about Chelsea Clinton’s icky defense of pornographic materials in school libraries.

Over 50% of the attempted book bans last year involved books with LGBTQ+ characters & themes. Books are a vital way that children, adolescents and adults learn about themselves and our world. Bans such as these are nothing but harmful: https://t.co/eblRSU7tZk — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 27, 2023

The fact that “Gender Queer” is the book that’s highlighted in the image makes Clinton’s tweet even ickier.

Weird way to admit leftists use LGBT to get porn in elementary school libraries but ok. https://t.co/WXoLSHmnuz — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 1, 2023

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon was one of many people who rightfully called Clinton out for being deranged:

Chelsea Clinton has come out in favor of porn for kids. https://t.co/lPvbCHeHLF — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 30, 2023

And that really suck in the craw of Media Matters’ LGBTQ program director Ari Drennen, who decided to turn Clinton’s depravity around and make Dillon look like the depraved one:

Weird way to tell us you’re yanking it to children’s books, Seth — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) April 30, 2023

You know Ari was fiercely proud of herself for that oh-so-witty burn. She thought she’d shut Dillon up right then and there.

She thought wrong:

Suddenly, Drennen was extremely offended:

Hey Seth I think you meant this for my DMs, you just sent me an unsolicited drawing of a blowjob — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) May 1, 2023

How dare Dillon tweet something like that at her?!

What do we call a man who sends this photo to a woman unsolicited? I don’t think “satirist” is what I’d go with, personally https://t.co/nw8xLNqLEL — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) May 1, 2023

Nobody says that’s a book intended for children and at no time am I ok with this man sending me sexual images. — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) May 1, 2023

Um, Chelsea Clinton said it is, Ari. A lot of progressives and radical LGBTQ+ activists say it is. Often explicitly, but if not, they effectively say it when they accuse anyone who opposes books like “Gender Queer” in school libraries of being book-burning Nazis.

But Ari’s just going to pretend that she didn’t completely give away the woke Left’s game.

"Conservatives are banning books from school libraries!" "No we're not. We just want don't want graphic porn in there. Like this one." "How dare you send me this unsolicited pic of a blow job readily available to a 14-year-old in their school." pic.twitter.com/knpxkIzN6L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 1, 2023

Nice going, Ari. Really. You did all the heavy lifting for us.

You realize people can just follow the reply thread to see how this came about right? — Jacob Hansen (@JakeHansen1621) May 1, 2023

Narrator: Ari didn’t realize it.

Ari Drennen, LGBTQ activist and program director for Media Matters, accidentally admits that schools are giving kids porn https://t.co/GlC9vnKeIg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 1, 2023

But it’s too late for her to turn back now. It’s too late for any of these nutball woke activists to turn back now:

They claim that conservatives want to ban books and, in doing so, are defending porn being in school libraries without even realizing it. pic.twitter.com/r7WvVIvxoa — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 1, 2023

And who could forget this truly amazing self own and community note. pic.twitter.com/VspQgxjBAP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 1, 2023

Womp-womp.

*Chef’s kiss*

You can't make this stuff up. https://t.co/n3dSneLsWB — Common Sense (@Berniecrat123) May 1, 2023

***

***

