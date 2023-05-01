Yesterday, we told you about Chelsea Clinton’s icky defense of pornographic materials in school libraries.

The fact that “Gender Queer” is the book that’s highlighted in the image makes Clinton’s tweet even ickier.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon was one of many people who rightfully called Clinton out for being deranged:

And that really suck in the craw of Media Matters’ LGBTQ program director Ari Drennen, who decided to turn Clinton’s depravity around and make Dillon look like the depraved one:

You know Ari was fiercely proud of herself for that oh-so-witty burn. She thought she’d shut Dillon up right then and there.

She thought wrong:

Trending

Suddenly, Drennen was extremely offended:

How dare Dillon tweet something like that at her?!

Um, Chelsea Clinton said it is, Ari. A lot of progressives and radical LGBTQ+ activists say it is. Often explicitly, but if not, they effectively say it when they accuse anyone who opposes books like “Gender Queer” in school libraries of being book-burning Nazis.

But Ari’s just going to pretend that she didn’t completely give away the woke Left’s game.

Nice going, Ari. Really. You did all the heavy lifting for us.

Narrator: Ari didn’t realize it.

But it’s too late for her to turn back now. It’s too late for any of these nutball woke activists to turn back now:

Womp-womp.

*Chef’s kiss*

***

Taylor Lorenz’s top sources for piece doxxing Libs of Tik Tok make it ‘pretty clear this is a partisan hit job’ [screenshots]

Media Matters thug defends Taylor Lorenz’s honor by straight-up lying about Libs of Tik Tok’s tactics and motivations

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ari DrennenChelsea ClintonchildrenGender QueerpornpornographySeth Dillonsexsexually explicit