As we told you, Reason’s Emma Camp recently wrote an infuriating but important piece about the case of University of Virginia students Zyahna Bryant and Morgan Bettinger. In 2020, Bryant whipped up a social justice mob both online and in the media after accusing Bettinger of telling Black Lives Matter protesters in Charlottesville that they would make “good f**king speedbumps.” Despite the fact that Bettinger was subsequently cleared in two separate investigations, she has never recovered from the ordeal, professionally, mentally, or emotionally.

Bryant, meanwhile, has become a social justice celebrity. She, unlike Bettinger, hasn’t suffered at all. And that’s exactly how Bryant’s cheerleaders and fellow social justice warriors want it. Camp’s story mentions Charlottesville Beyond Policing, who wasted no time running with Bryant’s accusation:

Bryant also posted a series of videos—not of the alleged “speed bump” comment itself, but of its aftermath. In the videos, an SUV reverses down a street while Bryant and several other protesters follow. “It’s a Karen, it’s a Karen,” Bryant taunts.

Charlottesville Beyond Policing, the group that organized the protest, gave more details in a Medium post shortly afterward. The woman “drove around the public works truck blocking the street that demonstrators were convened on, and felt compelled to say, not just once, but twice, that protesters would ‘make good speed bumps,'” the post reported. “The second time she repeated it loudly to a Black protester and added ‘good fucking speed bumps.'”

Soon after Bryant’s tweets, the allegation was picked up by local journalists.

Picked up by local journalists. And then picked up by national journalists. And Morgan Bettinger’s life became a waking nightmare.

In the wake of Camp’s reporting, one would like to think that Charlottesville Beyond Policing would come out and apologize for their role in Zyahna Bryant’s quest to make Bettinger’s life a living hell. But Charlottesville Beyond Policing would disagree with you wholeheartedly:

Charlottesville Beyond Policing would’ve come out looking better if they had just kept quiet and not said anything. That would’ve been a bad look, but at least they wouldn’t look as terrible as they do right now.

Clearly Charlottesville Beyond Policing isn’t interested in the full story, either in reading it or telling it. Which tells us all we need to know about them.

Yep.

Evidently Charlottesville Beyond Policing and Zyahna Bryant don’t care about how hoaxes like this undermine future victims of actual hate crimes (and crimes in general). Evidently Charlottesville Beyond Policing and Zyahna Bryant don’t care, period.

 

