As we told you, Reason’s Emma Camp recently wrote an infuriating but important piece about the case of University of Virginia students Zyahna Bryant and Morgan Bettinger. In 2020, Bryant whipped up a social justice mob both online and in the media after accusing Bettinger of telling Black Lives Matter protesters in Charlottesville that they would make “good f**king speedbumps.” Despite the fact that Bettinger was subsequently cleared in two separate investigations, she has never recovered from the ordeal, professionally, mentally, or emotionally.

Bryant, meanwhile, has become a social justice celebrity. She, unlike Bettinger, hasn’t suffered at all. And that’s exactly how Bryant’s cheerleaders and fellow social justice warriors want it. Camp’s story mentions Charlottesville Beyond Policing, who wasted no time running with Bryant’s accusation:

Bryant also posted a series of videos—not of the alleged “speed bump” comment itself, but of its aftermath. In the videos, an SUV reverses down a street while Bryant and several other protesters follow. “It’s a Karen, it’s a Karen,” Bryant taunts. Charlottesville Beyond Policing, the group that organized the protest, gave more details in a Medium post shortly afterward. The woman “drove around the public works truck blocking the street that demonstrators were convened on, and felt compelled to say, not just once, but twice, that protesters would ‘make good speed bumps,'” the post reported. “The second time she repeated it loudly to a Black protester and added ‘good fucking speed bumps.'” Soon after Bryant’s tweets, the allegation was picked up by local journalists.

Picked up by local journalists. And then picked up by national journalists. And Morgan Bettinger’s life became a waking nightmare.

In the wake of Camp’s reporting, one would like to think that Charlottesville Beyond Policing would come out and apologize for their role in Zyahna Bryant’s quest to make Bettinger’s life a living hell. But Charlottesville Beyond Policing would disagree with you wholeheartedly:

The right-wing media began its attack on Zy Bryant a few days ago. It’s important that we rise up in support and take swift action put a stop to these false narratives. See the shared statement below and share widely! pic.twitter.com/s5oPN5B46C — Charlottesville Beyond Policing (@BeyondCville) April 29, 2023

Charlottesville Beyond Policing would’ve come out looking better if they had just kept quiet and not said anything. That would’ve been a bad look, but at least they wouldn’t look as terrible as they do right now.

This statement does not attempt to refute any of my reporting. Because it can’t.@UVA's own investigation found “insufficient evidence” for all of Bryant’s claims—concluding it was “more likely than not” that Bryant never heard Bettinger call protestors “good speed bumps” at all https://t.co/ctNvV8G7kn — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) April 29, 2023

And despite all of this occurring in front of a large crowd, UVA’s civil rights investigators couldn’t find a single reliable witness to back up Bryant’s many allegations. Relevant portions of the article: https://t.co/N06hA5Hm1P pic.twitter.com/Q7seCgSAqK — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) April 29, 2023

And the “speed bumps” remark that Bettinger admitted to? That was a casual, facially nonthreatening comment to a truck driver, which Bryant herself never claimed to hear, and did not allege occurred when she took her claims to Twitter. pic.twitter.com/wVPZlhJ8uA — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) April 29, 2023

Anyway, when it comes to stories like this, I think that a good question to ask yourself is “What would it take to change my mind?” — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) April 29, 2023

Read my reporting—which relies heavily on the results of @UVA's own monthslong investigation into the incident—do you trust it? Why or why not? Would you believe it if it was a story that fit your priors (say, a liberal student accused of harassing pro-cop protestors)? — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) April 29, 2023

This statement seems to mostly argue that, because Bryant’s activism is good, she can do no wrong. That’s not a useful or healthy way to think about anybody. You can read the full story here: https://t.co/N06hA5Hm1P — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) April 29, 2023

Clearly Charlottesville Beyond Policing isn’t interested in the full story, either in reading it or telling it. Which tells us all we need to know about them.

She's a proven liar. It says so much about you that you won't accept the truth. — Patrick (@PMC713) May 1, 2023

This doesn’t contradict the reporting. Like, at all. Which is pretty damning in itself. — N.A.R (@loscontrarian) May 1, 2023

Yep.

Accurate reporting stating the factual events as attested to by multiple witnesses is not a “right-wing…attack on Zy Bryant”. Zy, whatever her benefit to society is now, she was wrong then. If we don’t hold ourselves accountable now, no one will ever believe us in the future. — BlackWolfNews (@BlackWolfNews) May 1, 2023

Evidently Charlottesville Beyond Policing and Zyahna Bryant don’t care about how hoaxes like this undermine future victims of actual hate crimes (and crimes in general). Evidently Charlottesville Beyond Policing and Zyahna Bryant don’t care, period.

And despite two separate investigations proving Zyanha Bryant to be a liar who destroyed somebody's life, left-wing groups in Charlottesville are defending her. These people are disgusting.https://t.co/jfbclmW7um — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 1, 2023

