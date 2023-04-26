John Podesta is Joe Biden’s senior adviser for clean energy innovation and implementation, and apparently he was speaking at an event yesterday when some youngish folks wielding signs and terrible singing voices decided to show up and disrupt the proceedings.

The activists were members of something called Climate Defiance, which is kind of a confusing name, because are they defying climate? Are they defying on behalf of the climate? It’s really not clear. What is clear is that these kids are decidedly not all right — and they’re damn proud of it, too:

BREAKING: we just shut down a keynote speech by Senior Advisor to the President John Podesta. Addressing a room full of millionaires in a 5-star hotel, Podesta said we can only get to net-zero by 2050. So we sang him off the stage. pic.twitter.com/juv3CSQNIh — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 25, 2023

Net zero by 2050 isn’t good enough for Climate Defiance, dammit!

Shoutout to our volunteers who make this all possible, including videographer extraordinaire @lachy_macrae. If you're down to join our movement, signup at https://t.co/xmKsDsQTVl — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 25, 2023

Look: it’s not like we’ve got a particular affinity for John Podesta. He’s not really our kind of guy. That said, though, he should be able to sit on a stage and speak without getting shouted down by a bunch of left-wing nutjobs who tried out for the school musical and couldn’t even get non-speaking roles because they were so awkward and creepy.

And evidently they’ve got plans to do something even bigger soon:

This was just the warmup. This weekend, we will converge on the White House Correspondents Dinner. And we will blockade it. Signup to join us: https://t.co/xmKsDsQTVl — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 25, 2023

The most important thing is to come to DC to shut down the White House Correspondents Dinner. But we also need some funds to pull it off. Chip in to our peaceful uprising here: https://t.co/djbSWC5XSk — Climate Defiance (@ClimateDefiance) April 25, 2023

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is a cringy joke, but the attendees still deserve to be able to enjoy themselves if they want to, sans the Climate Defiance Show Choir.

So, to be clear, rather than logic, facts and persuasive argument, you just shout down speakers? https://t.co/BNrMk3YmhZ — Al Saganich (@AlSaganichJr) April 26, 2023

Yes.

They violated John Podesta’s First Amendment rights and want to do the same to others. At the very least, they should be sent to a cave or something.

SO STUPID. Again, I support the right to free speech. And Podesta should have been allowed to speak and give his opinion. These fascists are literally harming the debate needed to sustain a healthy republic. https://t.co/FOSsYqUxgb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 26, 2023

***

