John Podesta is Joe Biden’s senior adviser for clean energy innovation and implementation, and apparently he was speaking at an event yesterday when some youngish folks wielding signs and terrible singing voices decided to show up and disrupt the proceedings.

The activists were members of something called Climate Defiance, which is kind of a confusing name, because are they defying climate? Are they defying on behalf of the climate? It’s really not clear. What is clear is that these kids are decidedly not all right — and they’re damn proud of it, too:

Net zero by 2050 isn’t good enough for Climate Defiance, dammit!

Trending

Look: it’s not like we’ve got a particular affinity for John Podesta. He’s not really our kind of guy. That said, though, he should be able to sit on a stage and speak without getting shouted down by a bunch of left-wing nutjobs who tried out for the school musical and couldn’t even get non-speaking roles because they were so awkward and creepy.

And evidently they’ve got plans to do something even bigger soon:

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is a cringy joke, but the attendees still deserve to be able to enjoy themselves if they want to, sans the Climate Defiance Show Choir.

Yes.

They violated John Podesta’s First Amendment rights and want to do the same to others. At the very least, they should be sent to a cave or something.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2050climateClimate changeClimate Defianceemissionsfossil fuelsfree speechjohn podestanet zeroWhite House Correspondents' Association Dinner