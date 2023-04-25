Generally speaking, we like the idea of a Supreme Court. Seems like a judicial check on the legislative and executive branches is actually a pretty important thing to have in a functioning constitutional republic.

But there’s one thing that we haven’t been considering. Or, rather, one person we haven’t been considering.

And his name is Cooper.

Justice Clarence Thomas has routinely engaged in some of the court’s most glaring conflicts of interest. 🎙️ @TimOBrien and @gabe_roth of @FixTheCourt discuss ethical collisions within the Supreme Court on this week’s Crash Course podcast https://t.co/RhbWJrhdXf pic.twitter.com/640bWcmYby — Bloomberg Opinion (@opinion) April 25, 2023

These 9 people make decisions on the future of democracy in the US. But they aren’t held to the same level of accountability as Congress. 🧵 Even Cooper, the son of our podcast host, thinks that’s a problem pic.twitter.com/4yFrNG2tZH — Bloomberg Opinion (@opinion) April 25, 2023

Even Cooper?!

Sorry, Stephen. But it’s Cooper.

Cooper. You know, Cooper. How could you possibly forget about Cooper? We don’t even know what to eat for breakfast until we check in with Cooper.

Where was this opinion four years ago? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 25, 2023

To be fair, we’re not exactly sure how old Cooper is. It’s possible he wasn’t even verbal four years ago.

Did you just use the opinion of a person who probably still believes in Santa as commentary source in a tweet?? — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) April 25, 2023

What are Cooper’s thoughts on the economy? Or our foreign policy? These are things we need to know.

Oh no, not Cooper, the son of your podcast host. How will democracy ever survive if Cooper isn't happy? Thoughts and prayers for Coop. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 25, 2023

Thoughts and prayers for Bloomberg Opinion, while we’re at it. They’re taking a well deserved beating right now, and they need all the divine intervention they can get.

Sure you've heard from James Madison, but what does the son of our podcast host have to say — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 25, 2023

"Child does not understand concept of judicial independence; film at 11" pic.twitter.com/VHmtOOCPet — Allan (@AllanRicharz) April 25, 2023

look, I didn't grow up easy. as the son of a podcast host, I know what it's like to work hard and earn my way through life. when i'm elected to congress, you know i'm going to bring those down-home podcast values to washington https://t.co/ZI6r9kQJSu — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 25, 2023

Oh boy guys. How humiliating. — We were oomfies once, and young (@Sunni_Labeouf) April 25, 2023

Well anyway, at least one thing’s for sure:

This is going to become a meme — Duncan (@one2escape) April 25, 2023

Most definitely. Let’s get this show on the road.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!