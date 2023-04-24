Unless you’ve literally been living under a rock, you’ve heard that Fox News and Tucker Carlson “have agreed to part ways,” effective immediately. Now, even if you don’t watch Fox News or pay attention to Tucker Carlson, this development is genuinely major media news.

And if you do watch Fox News or pay attention to Tucker Carlson, well, this isn’t just major media news; it’s huge. Earth-shattering, even. So you can imagine how Brian Stelter is processing all of this right now. Even though he’s no longer a CNN employee, we have no doubt in our minds that his obsession with Fox News hasn’t waned since he himself parted ways with the Real News™ network.

So it’s only natural that Brian Stelter would be all over this story, in his very Brian Stelter-y way:

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, effective immediately. This is an earth-shaking moment in cable news. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

The biggest "tell" in Fox's press release about Tucker Carlson's exit is that he is not getting a final show. No chance to say goodbye on his own terms or point people to his next home. Fox says "Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

When CNN ended "Reliable Sources," I was offered a final episode, a chance to sign off on my own terms. I really appreciated that. I think viewers did too. Tucker leaving Fox WITHOUT even saying goodbye? Stunning. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

This replacement for Tucker will not rate as well as he did: "Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Tucker Carlson became, for a time, BIGGER than Fox News. His disappearance will ripple through Fox, the wider TV world and the GOP. One of the many impacts is $$$: Fox is pushing for higher carriage fees from distributors right now, and without Tucker, Fox has less leverage. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

No joke, I was going to spend this afternoon working on one of the Tucker Carlson chapters in my forthcoming book NETWORK OF LIES. The book is due out this November. It's a good day to preorder >>> https://t.co/UV62jFQ0yM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Be sure to preorder Brian’s book!

And if any of you guys are friends with Tucker Carlson, please tell him to return Brian’s texts and phone calls:

I have tried calling and texting Tucker Carlson for comment on his stunning departure from Fox. No response yet. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

We can actually picture him sitting there by the phone, staring at it longingly and waiting for it to ring or light up with a long message thread in which Tucker bares his soul. Or we can just let @MidnightMitch picture it for us:

Brian Stelter waiting on Tucker to text him back: pic.twitter.com/S2VwhbAdgj — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 24, 2023

Fake but accurate?

That’s actually a really fair question.

Idk about you guys, but I’m shocked Tucker isn’t immediately responding to Brian for comment 😂 pic.twitter.com/hBIJovx610 — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) April 24, 2023

Brian can’t seriously believe that Tucker Carlson would seek him out right now … can he?

There will of course be a lot of reporting and facts that at some point are made public about what happened that caused the Fox-Tucker split, but – for now – the fact that Brian Stelter really seems to think that Tucker would speak about it to a fired-from-CNN liberal is funny: https://t.co/OQ66Oyoyvb — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 24, 2023

Not just funny, but hilarious.

Live look at Tucker Carlson getting text messages from Stelter https://t.co/M2HDdOXaUJ pic.twitter.com/VjpDc3o2EC — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 24, 2023

Unless, of course:

He probably gave you a fake phone number. https://t.co/2ixqeTLRT4 — Soros Prosecutor Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) April 24, 2023

A fake number. Blimey!

Oh well. Maybe Brian will have better luck reaching Don Lemon.

