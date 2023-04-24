Unless you’ve literally been living under a rock, you’ve heard that Fox News and Tucker Carlson “have agreed to part ways,” effective immediately. Now, even if you don’t watch Fox News or pay attention to Tucker Carlson, this development is genuinely major media news.

And if you do watch Fox News or pay attention to Tucker Carlson, well, this isn’t just major media news; it’s huge. Earth-shattering, even. So you can imagine how Brian Stelter is processing all of this right now. Even though he’s no longer a CNN employee, we have no doubt in our minds that his obsession with Fox News hasn’t waned since he himself parted ways with the Real News™ network.

So it’s only natural that Brian Stelter would be all over this story, in his very Brian Stelter-y way:

Be sure to preorder Brian’s book!

And if any of you guys are friends with Tucker Carlson, please tell him to return Brian’s texts and phone calls:

We can actually picture him sitting there by the phone, staring at it longingly and waiting for it to ring or light up with a long message thread in which Tucker bares his soul. Or we can just let @MidnightMitch picture it for us:

Fake but accurate?

That’s actually a really fair question.

Brian can’t seriously believe that Tucker Carlson would seek him out right now … can he?

Not just funny, but hilarious.

Unless, of course:

A fake number. Blimey!

Oh well. Maybe Brian will have better luck reaching Don Lemon.

***

