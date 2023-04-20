You guys probably didn’t realize this, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is way underwater with the GOP. If he’s even considering the possibility of running for president in 2024, well, he should put it out of his mind right now. Why? Because Republican strategists can read the writing on the wall, and they know he doesn’t stand a chance against Donald Trump.

Yesterday, we told you about The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis, who read this scoop on DeSantis from Politico — or, rather, saw the photo accompanying this scoop from Politico — and concluded that Ron DeSantis really doesn’t seem up to a presidential campaign:

Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, actually read Politico’s piece, and he couldn’t help but be struck by one of the names that appeared in it:

Look at that!

How interesting!

Go figure. A “moderate Republican strategist” who publishes The Bulwark thinks that Ron DeSantis’ position has only grown weaker while Trump is basically inevitable.

And speaking of things that are inevitable, Miller noticed that Longwell also showed up in a New York Times story today about — you guessed it! — Ron DeSantis’ shaky prospects:

Go figure.

Oh, we understand. But it’s nonetheless illuminating to see it playing out in real time.

Yes!

If DeSantis wins, then Trump has no power. And if Trump has no power, The Bulwark has no reason to exist — and no reason to keep receiving funding.

