You guys probably didn’t realize this, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is way underwater with the GOP. If he’s even considering the possibility of running for president in 2024, well, he should put it out of his mind right now. Why? Because Republican strategists can read the writing on the wall, and they know he doesn’t stand a chance against Donald Trump.

Yesterday, we told you about The Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis, who read this scoop on DeSantis from Politico — or, rather, saw the photo accompanying this scoop from Politico — and concluded that Ron DeSantis really doesn’t seem up to a presidential campaign:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis values being in control. Presidential candidate-in-waiting DeSantis is losing it. https://t.co/KNzRV6fn6Y — POLITICO (@politico) April 19, 2023

Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, actually read Politico’s piece, and he couldn’t help but be struck by one of the names that appeared in it:

Politico's strategist for this story is Sarah Longwell… again. https://t.co/RHLO45lNsd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2023

Go figure. A “moderate Republican strategist” who publishes The Bulwark thinks that Ron DeSantis’ position has only grown weaker while Trump is basically inevitable.

And speaking of things that are inevitable, Miller noticed that Longwell also showed up in a New York Times story today about — you guessed it! — Ron DeSantis’ shaky prospects:

Look who magically pops up again as a "Republican strategist" in another hit https://t.co/YBEx8sXKvQ pic.twitter.com/gfu3Uaxk0M — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2023

Longwell certainly making the rounds to DC media outlets. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2023

Weird how that keeps happening. Someone who supports Joe Biden, is funded by Pierre Omidyar and whose website is financially dependent on Donald Trump. NBC, Politico & now The NY Times. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2023

It's so odd how the only Republican strategist that the media can find is someone who voted for Joe Biden, has said she will do it again and whose media outlet depends on Donald Trump. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2023

Just so everyone understands where and why this sudden full court press of "DeSantis is in trouble" is coming from. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2023

Oh, we understand. But it’s nonetheless illuminating to see it playing out in real time.

Weird how all of these media outlets go to the same “Republican strategist” for the same reason and none of them mention that she’s a Biden supporter whose career is built on Trump being her bogeyman. Weird. https://t.co/jQvTgFaTMb — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 20, 2023

A vast amount of news this cycle is people self-consciously trying to make fetch happen https://t.co/dM1j42wn2F — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 20, 2023

Again, horseshoe theory, but for @BulwarkOnline staff and Trump's rabid online base. https://t.co/WLRRrZXwYC — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 20, 2023

None of them want DeSantis to win. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 20, 2023

If DeSantis wins, then Trump has no power. And if Trump has no power, The Bulwark has no reason to exist — and no reason to keep receiving funding.

Bulwark writer — whose website and firm depend on Donald Trump — is surfacing in one anti-DeSantis piece after another. Go figure. Take this as a lesson that Trump isn't actually the threat they think he is. https://t.co/PpACchzoVV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 20, 2023

