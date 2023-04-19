Earlier, we told you about Tennessee Three ghoul Justin Jones complaining on MSNBC last night that the Ralph Yarl shooting just isn’t being treated as abhorrent a crime as it would be if Yarl were a young white man.

Never mind that the Yarl shooting has gotten infinitely more national media coverage than, say, the murder of 20-year-old white woman Kaylin Gillis, who was shot to death for being parked in the wrong driveway. Never mind that Yarl and his family have received a personal invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House while Gillis’ family has not. Justin Jones has a narrative, and he’s sticking to it, come hell or high water.

Similarly, New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC analyst Mara Gay has a narrative that she’s determined to stick to. Like Jones, Mara Gay is focused like a laser on the racial component of the Yarl shooting:

Contrast that tweet with her take on Kaylin Gillis’ death:

Notice a difference between the two tweets? You should. Because it’s pretty remarkable, as “Megyn Kelly Show” executive producer Steve Krakauer points out:

Although, to be fair:

Ah, yes. A career highlight for Mara Gay. Notably, she blamed racism for that, too. So.

