Earlier, we told you about Tennessee Three ghoul Justin Jones complaining on MSNBC last night that the Ralph Yarl shooting just isn’t being treated as abhorrent a crime as it would be if Yarl were a young white man.

TN Rep. Justin Jones on Ralph Yarl shooting: Until this attack against a young black man is treated as abhorrent as [an] attack if it was a young white man, that we who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes. pic.twitter.com/269cYR0CHw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 19, 2023

Never mind that the Yarl shooting has gotten infinitely more national media coverage than, say, the murder of 20-year-old white woman Kaylin Gillis, who was shot to death for being parked in the wrong driveway. Never mind that Yarl and his family have received a personal invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House while Gillis’ family has not. Justin Jones has a narrative, and he’s sticking to it, come hell or high water.

Similarly, New York Times editorial board member and MSNBC analyst Mara Gay has a narrative that she’s determined to stick to. Like Jones, Mara Gay is focused like a laser on the racial component of the Yarl shooting:

“‘They’re judging all of us, but everybody here is nice and decent…’” Can’t imagine what that’s like. https://t.co/vWEFuIFqPm — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) April 19, 2023

Contrast that tweet with her take on Kaylin Gillis’ death:

Notice a difference between the two tweets? You should. Because it’s pretty remarkable, as “Megyn Kelly Show” executive producer Steve Krakauer points out:

It's rare you get to see such an explicit example of the preferred narratives in action by our corporate press. NYT and MSNBC journalist shares the story of a Black teen shot and makes it about race. Then she shares the story of a white teen shot and tweets "it's the guns": pic.twitter.com/NENBoEGqXs — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 19, 2023

Although, to be fair:

Not sure I'd expect any different from the person who thought Bloomberg could give $1M to every American and still have money left over. — MrTate (@MrTate) April 19, 2023

Ah, yes. A career highlight for Mara Gay. Notably, she blamed racism for that, too. So.

