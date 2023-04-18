Earlier this month, former Kentucky NCAA star swimmer Riley Gaines was assaulted and effectively held hostage by radical trans activists at San Francisco State University. Presumably this was done to intimidate her enough to make her shut up and stop speaking out about the inherent unfairness in allowing biological male athletes like Lia Thomas to compete against women in sports (and the inherent sexual impropriety of forcing women to share bathrooms and locker rooms with biological males).

Well, let the record show that it didn’t work. If anything, Gaines is now more committed than ever to advocating for women athletes — and committed to calling out the Biden administration and trans activists who are working so hard to set women back:

Only someone who denies science, truth, and common sense could watch that video of Lia Thomas and not see any problem with allowing trans women to compete in women’s sports.

Trending

Once more with feeling, Riley:

While we await Gaines’ guidance, let’s just give her major props for having the guts to stand firm in the face of threats and violent intimidation.

And FYI:

***

Related:

Daily Wire host’s thread takes deep, disturbing dive into Lia Thomas’ social media circle

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: athletesBiden administrationDepartment of EducationdiscriminationLia ThomasmenRiley GainesSportsTitle IXtrans kidstransgenderwomen