Earlier this month, former Kentucky NCAA star swimmer Riley Gaines was assaulted and effectively held hostage by radical trans activists at San Francisco State University. Presumably this was done to intimidate her enough to make her shut up and stop speaking out about the inherent unfairness in allowing biological male athletes like Lia Thomas to compete against women in sports (and the inherent sexual impropriety of forcing women to share bathrooms and locker rooms with biological males).

Well, let the record show that it didn’t work. If anything, Gaines is now more committed than ever to advocating for women athletes — and committed to calling out the Biden administration and trans activists who are working so hard to set women back:

Under the guise of competitive fairness? Are you really trying to say you would have won a national title against the men? Does it not break your heart to see women lose out on these opportunities? The Biden Admins proposed bill denies science, truth, and common sense pic.twitter.com/gsJfsic1eZ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 18, 2023

Only someone who denies science, truth, and common sense could watch that video of Lia Thomas and not see any problem with allowing trans women to compete in women’s sports.

Why does the president think this is fair? https://t.co/lMz1TIwkG0 — Art B Arzaga (@zaguitart) April 18, 2023

Videos like this are shameful and disrespectful to real women who are seeing their sports be destroyed by biological men competing against them. Only way to solve this issue is create a 3rd category and let trans athletes compete against trans athletes #savewomensports https://t.co/S06wYEOWgP — Cyrus Janssen (@thecyrusjanssen) April 18, 2023

There's nothing about competitive fairness in this. All he is doing is mocking women and taking away a women's opportunity to achieve a goal, taking a sponsorship away from them for example all because he couldn't cut it in the Men's league. I stand with #RileyGaines !#RileyStar https://t.co/KkZQwmuD11 — 🇺🇸Lady Veteran (@CoVet_81) April 18, 2023

Once more with feeling, Riley:

This take is selfish and shows an utter disregard for women. The Biden Administration is actively and aggressively working to pass laws that erase decent and fair treatment for women in sports. @POTUS I'll post a link for the comments + guidance on how to respond soon — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 18, 2023

While we await Gaines’ guidance, let’s just give her major props for having the guts to stand firm in the face of threats and violent intimidation.

Thank you for speaking up Riley. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 18, 2023

And FYI:

REMINDER: Riley will be on @PiersUncensored tonight to discuss this ridiculous farce which is destroying the integrity of women’s sport.

Tune in at 8pm. https://t.co/Kn5iusVdTG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 18, 2023

***

***

