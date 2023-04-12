Last week, former NCAA star swimmer Riley Gaines was verbally and physically threatened and assaulted at San Francisco State University while she was there to speak. For her troubles, Gaines received absolutely no support from the university. In fact, the best the college could do was to minimize what had happened to her.

I'm sorry did this just say PEACEFUL…. I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for random. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom… We must have different definitions of peaceful. https://t.co/izxoCF1IFs — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

“I applaud the students, staff and faculty who rallied quickly to host alternative inclusive events, protest peacefully and provide one another with support at a difficult moment.” SFSU President Lynn Mahoney on the @Riley_Gaines_ event: pic.twitter.com/gGNfCVNqFD — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 10, 2023

That’s all the SFSU President had to say about it? Really?

Is there anyone in charge at SFSU who actually cares about what happened to Riley Gaines and about holding her aggressors responsible? It sure as hell doesn’t look like it. Check out what SFSU Associated Students President Karina Zamora has to say:

"Presence of police was excessive and uncalled for" "Violence spread by Riley Gaines" All for sharing my lived experience of competing against a male and why its harmful to not have sex protected sports…At least we can agree that SFSU needs to hold themselves accountable pic.twitter.com/CX5OWMLt6G — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 12, 2023

Except Karina Zamora thinks that SFSU needs to hold themselves accountable for not going far enough to silence Riley Gaines and protect Gaines’ assailants.

This isn’t just minimizing what happened to Gaines; it’s outright defending it. And suggesting that Gaines and TPUSA were asking for this to happen.

San Francisco State University, where students assaulted @Riley_Gaines_ and held her hostage, has blamed Riley for the "Promotion of Violence" and claimed that protesters who assaulted the Women’s Swimming Star were “threatened” while calling the prescence of police who were… pic.twitter.com/bH40LksdM3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 12, 2023

Several days ago, Gaines asked people to imagine how all this would have played out if it had happened to an LGBTQ person. It’s safe to say that SFSU’s Associated Students would not be blaming the victim. But that’s not how it went down, and so here we are.

Here is the person in question. pic.twitter.com/SY1xsoga5q — Ginger E. (@Rinohunter11) April 12, 2023

Hopefully no one out there decides that Karina’s skirt is too short, since that seems to be an OK conclusion to reach at San Francisco State University.

Victim shaming? I thought leftist hated this — TheyNarrating (@TheyNarrating) April 12, 2023

They do. It’s just that their hate of victim-shaming is conditional, based upon the politics of the victim.

Discriminatory rhetoric? I’m so confused. Just who is being discriminated against here? — Cheri West (@chwest1) April 12, 2023

"We were forced to commit assault and kidnapping due to police being present." That's one hell of a statement from @AS_SFState — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) April 12, 2023

@AS_SFState we had to assault a woman to save women is the message? — The Stranger (@eviljinious1) April 12, 2023

The real message from SFSU and SFSU’s Associated Students is “DO NOT SEND YOUR CHILDREN TO THIS COLLEGE AND DEFINITELY DO NOT GIVE US YOUR MONEY.”

I really want Gaines to sue SFSU over this and I really want the university to pay Oberlin-sized damages https://t.co/jxdsD9p74d — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 12, 2023

Sue them into submission. — Tate Casey (@TateCasey4) April 12, 2023

Not just into submission, but into oblivion. They’re definitely asking for it.

Keep going. You’re fighting evil. Plain and simple. — Alexander Joseph (@alexhjoseph) April 12, 2023

***

