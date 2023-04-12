Last week, former NCAA star swimmer Riley Gaines was verbally and physically threatened and assaulted at San Francisco State University while she was there to speak. For her troubles, Gaines received absolutely no support from the university. In fact, the best the college could do was to minimize what had happened to her.

That’s all the SFSU President had to say about it? Really?

Is there anyone in charge at SFSU who actually cares about what happened to Riley Gaines and about holding her aggressors responsible? It sure as hell doesn’t look like it. Check out what SFSU Associated Students President Karina Zamora has to say:

Except Karina Zamora thinks that SFSU needs to hold themselves accountable for not going far enough to silence Riley Gaines and protect Gaines’ assailants.

This isn’t just minimizing what happened to Gaines; it’s outright defending it. And suggesting that Gaines and TPUSA were asking for this to happen.

Several days ago, Gaines asked people to imagine how all this would have played out if it had happened to an LGBTQ person. It’s safe to say that SFSU’s Associated Students would not be blaming the victim. But that’s not how it went down, and so here we are.

Hopefully no one out there decides that Karina’s skirt is too short, since that seems to be an OK conclusion to reach at San Francisco State University.

They do. It’s just that their hate of victim-shaming is conditional, based upon the politics of the victim.

The real message from SFSU and SFSU’s Associated Students is “DO NOT SEND YOUR CHILDREN TO THIS COLLEGE AND DEFINITELY DO NOT GIVE US YOUR MONEY.”

Not just into submission, but into oblivion. They’re definitely asking for it.

