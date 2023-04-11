Vivek Ramaswamy is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, and he seems to think he’s got a decent shot at locking it up. And why shouldn’t he? Apparently he’s responsible for all the good ideas that Republican politicians have.

Like, take Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example. DeSantis hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, but he’s already basically campaigning on Ramaswamy’s proprietary platform:

Yet again, @RonDeSantisFL clicks copy/paste on @VivekGRamaswamy’s message and agenda. This time on using article 2 of the constitution to dismantle the deep state. Like Joe Biden, plagiarism seems to be DeSantis’ main contribution to the conversation.

pic.twitter.com/3zJNvLL3Kx — UnWokable (@UnWokablePod) April 10, 2023

It’s OK, though. For what it’s worth, Ramaswamy doesn’t seem to mind. In fact, you might even say he’s flattered:

On principle: I’ll never fault someone for saying the right thing, even if it’s a copy-and-paste. That’s good for the country. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/nwcqlStgEb — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 11, 2023

What a swell guy.

I fully expect he will soon be pledging to end race-based affirmative action by executive order too. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 11, 2023

Ending race-based affirmative action is a Vivek Ramaswamy Original Idea, too? He’s so prolific!

This dude will make the most boilerplate Republican campaign promises and then claim that other Republican candidates doing it too are ripping him off lol https://t.co/y3E5NNTawP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 11, 2023

No, that’s literally what he’s doing.

Even when things were published in a book before anyone knew who you were? — Brandon (@Amb8819) April 11, 2023

Perry and Cruz talked about it in the 2016 primary debates. — Mike (@SpikeMikeSD) April 11, 2023

You are obviously extremely unfamiliar with conservatism. — Brandon (@Amb8819) April 11, 2023

Well, to be fair, he certainly wouldn’t be the first GOP presidential candidate unfamiliar with conservatism. He was preceded by others. Hey, that kinda makes Vivek Ramaswamy a copy-and-paste!

This wasn’t your original idea lol And DeSantis has been pushing this for a while. Cry harder w/ your 0% — R. Roz (@reeseonable) April 11, 2023

You wish you were DeSantis so bad it’s actually funny at this point — BANE 🐊☀️ (@LinkBane777) April 11, 2023

Lol you're such a grifter. — Drakken (@Drakken25849076) April 11, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

