Vivek Ramaswamy is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, and he seems to think he’s got a decent shot at locking it up. And why shouldn’t he? Apparently he’s responsible for all the good ideas that Republican politicians have.

Like, take Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example. DeSantis hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, but he’s already basically campaigning on Ramaswamy’s proprietary platform:

It’s OK, though. For what it’s worth, Ramaswamy doesn’t seem to mind. In fact, you might even say he’s flattered:

What a swell guy.

Ending race-based affirmative action is a Vivek Ramaswamy Original Idea, too? He’s so prolific!

No, that’s literally what he’s doing.

Well, to be fair, he certainly wouldn’t be the first GOP presidential candidate unfamiliar with conservatism. He was preceded by others. Hey, that kinda makes Vivek Ramaswamy a copy-and-paste!

