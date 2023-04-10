A little less than a year ago, the New York Times put their Top. Men. on Tucker Carlson for their special three-part “American Nationalist” investigation. These Top. Men. combed through 1,150 episodes of Carlson’s Fox News show before reaching their extremely scientific conclusion that “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was quite possibly “the most racist program in the history of cable news.”

We’re not exactly what the point of that whole exercise was, but if it was supposed to get Carlson yanked from the airwaves and driven out of polite society, it didn’t work. So maybe the second time will be the charm?

The New York Times is re-upping their “analysis” just in case you missed how weird it was when they originally published it:

It might actually be even weirder now. Why are they pushing it out again?

Why are they so obsessed with him?

It’s true, though. Hide yo bunnies, Tucker.

In the meantime:

They didn’t do one last year, and they’re not gonna do one this year. Or ever.

