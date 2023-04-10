A little less than a year ago, the New York Times put their Top. Men. on Tucker Carlson for their special three-part “American Nationalist” investigation. These Top. Men. combed through 1,150 episodes of Carlson’s Fox News show before reaching their extremely scientific conclusion that “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was quite possibly “the most racist program in the history of cable news.”

We’re not exactly what the point of that whole exercise was, but if it was supposed to get Carlson yanked from the airwaves and driven out of polite society, it didn’t work. So maybe the second time will be the charm?

The New York Times is re-upping their “analysis” just in case you missed how weird it was when they originally published it:

Tucker Carlson, the host of the most-watched show on prime-time cable news, uses a simple narrative to instill fear in viewers. We analyzed 1,150 episodes to see how he promotes extremist ideas and conspiracy theories. Revisit our analysis from April 2022. https://t.co/T4TG4DrhXU — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 10, 2023

It might actually be even weirder now. Why are they pushing it out again?

Why are they so obsessed with him?

One of the reasons his is the most-watched show is all the free publicity he gets — Nathaniel E. Baker (@natbaker) April 10, 2023

Watching more episodes of Tucker than any conservative to own the cons. Lol, Lmao. — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) April 10, 2023

If Tucker finds a bunny boiling on his stove, it was 100% the NYT. https://t.co/KOSEh1F8UJ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 10, 2023

It’s true, though. Hide yo bunnies, Tucker.

In the meantime:

Joy Reid on MSNBC says we’re all going to be killed by republicans on every episode …. I bet this totally reputable and unbiased news org will be reporting on that next https://t.co/b72Pz3b7e3 — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) April 10, 2023

I'm not a Tucker fan but, I'd love them to do a similar analysis on The View or Joy Reid's show. Ridiculous hypocritical scolds https://t.co/gPrWiMC3mC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 10, 2023

They didn’t do one last year, and they’re not gonna do one this year. Or ever.

