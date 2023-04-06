Everywhere you look, it’s Trump this, and Trump that. Trump, Trump, Trump.

And that’s exactly how Donald Trump likes it. He loves nothing more than the spotlight. And journalists love nothing more than to keep him in the spotlight.

Of course, they’ll never admit to that. Which is why we’ve got this amazing tweet from MSNBC host Chris Hayes:

Trump is attentional quicksand, and basically everyone at this point, aside from the MAGA faithful, loathes being sucked down into the muck. But it's just an absolute nightmare disaster for the GOP and continues to be. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 5, 2023

Isn’t it cute the way Chris pretends he “loathes being sucked down into the muck”? Does Chris know who he works for? Does he know who he works with?

True. But there is someone else that benefits: JOURNALISTS. https://t.co/scTpQlUlXO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 6, 2023

Chris Hayes is just going to sit there and act like the mainstream media and Donald Trump don’t enjoy a symbiotic, codependent relationship.

You don’t loathe it. You amplify it. You want him to remain front and center. You need him there to kneecap potential 2024 candidates. https://t.co/rc1ZMwv9tM — Smatt (@mdrache) April 6, 2023

What would you do if you didn’t have Trump to talk about? https://t.co/iP5RKhKoaX — Number 24601 (@karndogs) April 6, 2023

He would be crying into his sweater.

