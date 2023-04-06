Everywhere you look, it’s Trump this, and Trump that. Trump, Trump, Trump.

And that’s exactly how Donald Trump likes it. He loves nothing more than the spotlight. And journalists love nothing more than to keep him in the spotlight.

Of course, they’ll never admit to that. Which is why we’ve got this amazing tweet from MSNBC host Chris Hayes:

Isn’t it cute the way Chris pretends he “loathes being sucked down into the muck”? Does Chris know who he works for? Does he know who he works with?

Chris Hayes is just going to sit there and act like the mainstream media and Donald Trump don’t enjoy a symbiotic, codependent relationship.

He would be crying into his sweater.

