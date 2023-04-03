If you happen to be drinking right now, please be sure to pour one out for the ActBlue Union today. Looks like they’re having a pretty rough go of it right now.

Things started off for them looking pretty optimistic. At least they thought so. Flashback to just under two months ago, when they were poppin’ the Champagne and basking in the confetti:

WE HAVE A CONTRACT! After nearly two years of negotiations, the @ActBlueUnion represented by @CWG_Workers, is excited to announce the ratification of our first collective bargaining agreement with @ActBlue management. THREAD: (1/#) pic.twitter.com/3R2SpamAOM — ActBlue Union (@ActBlueUnion) February 6, 2023

It seemed like the world was their oyster! The future was so bright, they had to wear shades.

Until it all came crashing down into a flaming mess:

They couldn’t even have two measly months of bliss. That was far too much to ask.

And now, the straits are direr than ever. Poor things.

Hate to see it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 3, 2023

pic.twitter.com/NpHhxRNgbK — Eli Levine, already knows how to code (@Eli_A_Levine) April 3, 2023

Tough break, ActBlue Union. But hey, you guys tried, and that’s all that really matters, right?

That was fast — It’s Sowell Goodman!! (@BettrCallSowell) April 3, 2023

How could something like this have happened???

Sounds like the bargaining unit wasn't very good — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 3, 2023

Evidently they weren’t just not very good, but they really sucked at it.

We can’t say we didn’t see this coming, but that’s what ActBlue Union is gonna say, because they don’t want to admit that they made a huge mistake.

Schadenfreude may not be nicest way to respond to someone else’s bad news, but sometimes it’s the right way to respond. The only way to respond, even.

And this is definitely one of those times.

LMAO — Ed Rotski (@Advanced_COBOL) April 3, 2023

My first lol moment of the day. — Nik Berlin 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) April 3, 2023

Better luck next time, ActBlue Union.

***

