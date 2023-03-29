We hope you can forgive us for doing two posts about “The View” today. Although, to be fair, our earlier post about Sunny Hostin trivializing the CCP’s genocidal campaign against the Uyghurs was based on something she said yesterday, so let’s pretend we wrote it yesterday. We’re just trying to look out for your sanity.

OK. On to post number two. This one’s about Sunny’s illustrious colleague Joy Behar. Joy did something really useful today. No, really! She did! She told the truth about Donald Trump.

Watch:

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin claims "Ron DeSantis is the most over-hyped politician in America."

She claims his reelection was simply "good" and suggests he's never taken a shot a Trump. "I want to see him take a punch at Trump."

Joy Behar admits they want Trump. pic.twitter.com/MUGq7PncY2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 29, 2023

Transcript:

Behar: “DeSantis is what they call a dweeb. And Trump is the one who needs to get the nomination, because then the Democrats will win. He’s a two-time loser already. Hellooooo! Loser!”

OK, well, we wouldn’t call Ron DeSantis a dweeb. No intellectually honest person can. Pete Buttigieg is a dweeb. Ron DeSantis? No.

But as far as Trump is concerned, Joy is 150% correct. Democrats need Trump to lock up the GOP presidential nomination, because that means four more years of President Joe Biden (or President Some-Other-Democrat). Kudos to her for being honest for once!

"Trump is the one who needs to get the nomination because the Democrats will win." Joy Behar putting on a masterclass of saying the quiet part out loud https://t.co/mLAuarvN9q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 29, 2023

Who knew that Joy Behar was capable of doing something valuable?

She also manages to throw in some casual election denial: "He's a two-time loser already " https://t.co/5dMsFNhzKR — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 29, 2023

Well, you know. Joy Behar’s gonna Joy Behar. We never said she was a good or smart person.

