Recently, we let you know that the Trans Day of Vengeance is upon us. It sounds made up, but it isn’t. This is a real thing that is happening.

We had to find a screenshot because the original tweets we had in our previous post seem to be missing. In one case, that’s because one of the event planners protected her tweets:

Another tweet appears to have been taken down because it violated Twitter rules. This one:

It makes sense that Twitter would determine that a tweet calling for vengeance violated their rules. We get that.

What we don’t get, however, is why Twitter also decided that The Federalist’s Sean Davis was also in violation of their rules. Davis pointed out yesterday that the deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, carried out by a woman who identified as a transgender man, happened only a few days before the scheduled Trans Day of Vengeance. That’s not an opinion; that’s a fact. And even if it were an opinion, there’s nothing inherently violent about it.

But someone at Twitter evidently disagreed with that:

Twitter Bans Federalist CEO Sean Davis For Factually Reporting On ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Following Nashville Shooting @elonmusk @seanmdav pic.twitter.com/XKLHhJDFfX — The Federalist (@FDRLST) March 29, 2023

Technically, David wasn’t banned from Twitter. Just locked out of his account. Which is still very much not OK, as he did nothing wrong.

Really @elon? I thought your reason for buying Twitter was to stop this from happening. Stating facts is far from hate speech. https://t.co/LUoDI174iB — Brandi Reasoner (@BrandiReasoner) March 29, 2023

@elonmusk Seems you have some issues you still need to work out. https://t.co/vXwOg3hVTK — KidPaveloi (@KidPaveloi) March 29, 2023

