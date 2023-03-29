Former GOP congressman and current CNN senior political analyst may have the good looks of a Hollywood actor, but when it comes to actually acting, he really, really sucks at it. He tries hard for sure, bless his heart, but he’s not fooling anyone. At least he’s not fooling any of us.

He took a break in the last couple of days from talking about Donald Trump to grandstand on the graves of the victims of Monday’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. The erstwhile defender of conservative principles has decided that he’s really bothered by “the flaunting of guns and the gun fetish”:

You can oppose a ban, fine. But the flaunting of guns and the gun fetish really bothers me. https://t.co/raw1oXdtTB — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 28, 2023

Of course, Kinzinger’s certainly within his right to evolve on his attitude toward guns and the Second Amendment. And clearly that’s what he’s done:

Is this you? I’m actually not being sarcastic… Is this your tweet, and is this you? pic.twitter.com/EScJKnoFBl — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 29, 2023

We took a look for ourselves, and it is indeed Mr. Kinzinger in that photo, posted on July 4 of 2014:

My brother and I exercising our right to bear arms at the family farm on this 4th of July #Murica pic.twitter.com/cF7X9UXjoq — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 4, 2014

To his credit, Kinzinger didn’t try to deny it’s him in the photo.

He did, however, try to make @thevivafrei out to be the bad guy:

Yes that is me. That also was many years ago and I have since moderated somewhat on this issue, as have millions of Americans. BUT if you don’t want to leave room for people to evolve on this issue, then you only have yourself to blame. I also am a military member Clown https://t.co/hf6Hhx3EPA — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 29, 2023

Wait a minute … Viva Frei is a clown? For what, exactly? For asking Adam Kinzinger to verify that it’s indeed him in the photo, proudly showing off some guns — including a pretty substantial one — and promoting the Second Amendment? If that makes Viva Frei a clown, what does that make Kinzinger? A lot of people don’t like clowns, but there are way worse things to be than a clown. And Adam Kinzinger is one of those worse things.

How have you evolved on the issue, Adam? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 29, 2023

What happened is that Adam Kinzinger sold his soul to the highest bidder.

He “evolved,” right around the same time CNN starting paying the bills. What a coincidence! https://t.co/PKfSlOxi6A — Jason Mattera (@JasonMattera) March 29, 2023

Of course Kinzinger would never admit something like that. He has his pride, after all!

This is the exact reason many in congress are unwilling to have this discussion, because idiots like this never allow for it — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 29, 2023

Viva Frei put Adam Kinzinger in an awkward position. That doesn’t make him an idiot; that makes Adam Kinzinger a hypocrite.

No longer being in favour of rights that you benefitted from is not evolution. It’s hypocrisy. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 29, 2023

Beautifully said.

Gosh, could Adam Kinzinger look like any more of a jackass right now? Actually, yes. He could. And he does:

All of his anti-gun rhetoric makes total sense now. Enhance! pic.twitter.com/NfF1K6J7kG — Kyle Engel (@KyleJEngel4) March 29, 2023

@AirNatlGuard come get ya boy — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) March 29, 2023

If Adam Kinzinger no longer wants anything to do with guns, we’re completely OK with that.

We’re probably a lot safer, too.

