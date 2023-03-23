MSNBC Morning Zoo host Joe Scarborough is exhausted, you guys. And it’s not because he and Mika Brzezinski have to get up really early in the morning.

No, it’s because the Right hates or most revered American institutions, like the media and academia:

Exhausting parody of themself, heal thyself. Please.

What a weird take. Not to mention a pretty un-American one, if we’re talking about hating on America.

Right?

Trending

Sounds kind of exactly what you’d expect from a former congressman whose morals are for sale to the highest bidder and who has a sweet gig at a progressive network that effectively serves as a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party.

Joe may be an idiot, but he at least knows the answer to that question. He’s just going to pretend that “the Right” is too stupid to know it, too.

 

No. At least none that he’d like to share with the class right now.

Sure he does. He just thinks the water’s fine.

***

Related:

Joe Scarborough and Jen Psaki must be pretty scared of Twitter-FBI revelations to be this dismissive

Joe Scarborough still waiting for Trump arrest but notes ‘the walls are closing in’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: academiaAmericacollegescourtsediaIntelintelligence communityJoe ScarboroughmilitarypressRightteachersThe Right