MSNBC Morning Zoo host Joe Scarborough is exhausted, you guys. And it’s not because he and Mika Brzezinski have to get up really early in the morning.

No, it’s because the Right hates or most revered American institutions, like the media and academia:

I really find the right’s constant hating on America exhausting. The military, the courts, the Intel Community, the press, colleges, teachers. You name it; they hate it. And now we are compared unfavorably to North Korea? Seriously. They are just a parody of themselves. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 22, 2023

Exhausting parody of themself, heal thyself. Please.

What a weird take. Not to mention a pretty un-American one, if we’re talking about hating on America.

Telling people they need to revere institutions of power and authority is one of the least American things I've ever heard.https://t.co/EPVYztjB5s — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) March 23, 2023

Right?

i'm not sure you understand American patriotism. It certainly doesn't mean joining in lockstep praise of the intel community and the press and college. dear lord. https://t.co/nwdiNOY6D6 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 23, 2023

Sounds kind of fascist-y, honestly. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 23, 2023

Sounds kind of exactly what you’d expect from a former congressman whose morals are for sale to the highest bidder and who has a sweet gig at a progressive network that effectively serves as a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party.

Thought the job of a journalist was to be skeptical and to be a check on the powerful. — Nunzio Alioto 🇺🇸 (@nalioto) March 23, 2023

What… what do those things have in common, Joe? — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) March 23, 2023

Joe may be an idiot, but he at least knows the answer to that question. He’s just going to pretend that “the Right” is too stupid to know it, too.

Really, Joe? Does the quote “for the first time in my adult life I’m proud of my country “ ring a bell? — Orion Vinson (@dbdude3) March 22, 2023

Quit conflating legitimate criticisms of Biden Regime policies and actions with hatred of America you lying POS propagandist. https://t.co/JSzhoebwrr — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) March 23, 2023

Any thoughts on the left and police? https://t.co/WDOIiRmHxv — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 23, 2023

No. At least none that he’d like to share with the class right now.

Won't someone please think of the Intel Community, the press and the colleges. https://t.co/6tNoXMmTAd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2023

This Leftist fish doesn't realize he swims in Leftist water. https://t.co/bJ5hEFn2Fh — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 23, 2023

Sure he does. He just thinks the water’s fine.

You're so cute when you're grifting for more cash. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 23, 2023

