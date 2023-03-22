We honestly can’t remember the last time David Hogg made an observation worth taking seriously. Probably because he’s never done it.

But dammit, we can’t help but keep paying attention to him and his dumbass takes on, well, everything. Including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hogg took a swipe at DeSantis this morning that can most charitably be described as lame.

Behold:

Ron DeSantis is the tofurkey of the GOP. He wants to be Trump so bad but epically fails to be so because he has a glass jaw and is inauthentic. I don’t think a guy who eats pudding with three fingers should have the nuclear codes. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 22, 2023

Swap “Donald Trump” for “Ron DeSantis” and “Ron DeSantis” for “Donald Trump” and maybe you’ve got something there. But as-is, Hogg’s tweet really doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Or any sense. And the fact that he brought up Pudding-gate only seals the deal even tighter on just how unserious Hogg is, as both a person and as a political observer.

And then there’s also this:

David Hogg said Trump 2024 https://t.co/5S4Ux8Gpci — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 22, 2023

Maybe not explicitly, but read between the lines and it’s reasonable to interpret it as an endorsement. At least that’s how we’re choosing to interpret it, because it’s even funnier that way.

No difference between this and a Laura Loomer screed. https://t.co/85Uh5rI0FH — JRP (@JRPSD) March 22, 2023

No kidding:

go off king https://t.co/ajPX2IxsXf — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) March 22, 2023

The Resistance teaming up with #ForeverTrump to own DeSantis is the twist no one saw coming. And by “no one,” we mean “everyone.”

RESIST 🤝 MAGA

"Let's make Donald president again" https://t.co/u6bGEOd8rZ — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) March 22, 2023

Indistinguishable from the ranting of Trump’s influencers. Ask yourself why that is? https://t.co/KjQwd0iyKr — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 22, 2023

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what scientists call a rhetorical question.

It's called 'shared values and objectives' — Tim Boyer 🇺🇸 (@timb5274) March 22, 2023

And shared fear.

Liberals aren't scared of Trump. They are absolutely frightened of Desantis. https://t.co/LNhtFC9CXx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 22, 2023

Not just frightened, but terrified.

***

Related:

David Hogg slams NRA ‘keyboard warriors’ for ignoring debate request, but Maj Toure can help him out

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!