We honestly can’t remember the last time David Hogg made an observation worth taking seriously. Probably because he’s never done it.

But dammit, we can’t help but keep paying attention to him and his dumbass takes on, well, everything. Including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Hogg took a swipe at DeSantis this morning that can most charitably be described as lame.

Behold:

Swap “Donald Trump” for “Ron DeSantis” and “Ron DeSantis” for “Donald Trump” and maybe you’ve got something there. But as-is, Hogg’s tweet really doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Or any sense. And the fact that he brought up Pudding-gate only seals the deal even tighter on just how unserious Hogg is, as both a person and as a political observer.

And then there’s also this:

Maybe not explicitly, but read between the lines and it’s reasonable to interpret it as an endorsement. At least that’s how we’re choosing to interpret it, because it’s even funnier that way.

No kidding:

The Resistance teaming up with #ForeverTrump to own DeSantis is the twist no one saw coming. And by “no one,” we mean “everyone.”

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what scientists call a rhetorical question.

And shared fear.

Not just frightened, but terrified.

