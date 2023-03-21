Late last December, self-described anti-alpha male — “anti-alpha-male” would probably have been better since the way she wrote it makes it sound like she’s a guy — actress and liberal warrior queen Angela Belcamino informed her Twitter followers why liberal women walk with such swag and confidence:

Fact: liberal women walk with such swag and confidence because they are alpha male free. pic.twitter.com/530Ytwq31M — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 18, 2022

Liberal women are so. cool. you guys. And we wonder if it was Angela’s swag and confidence that initially got a waitress’ attention. Well, that and her mad tipping skillz:

At the end of my girls night, we tipped forty percent on our check. The waitress asked us if we were liberals because it’s well known that conservatives are the worst tippers and that’s why she votes blue. We said yes, invited her to join our foursome, and she gleefully accepted. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 19, 2023

Just left work right then and there!

My waitress was woke. https://t.co/TADWiXKhPQ — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 20, 2023

Mmm-hmm.

Walking home from the fivesome that began as a foursome. https://t.co/NrRwRavZJa — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) March 20, 2023

Look at this swag and confidence:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Belcamino (@angelabelcamino)

OK, Angela, but where’s the rest of your fivesome? Your swag and confidence is great and all, but wouldn’t it be even greater if you Instagrammed all five of you walking with swag and confidence?

If liberal women are such swag and confidence magnets, why is Angela all alone?

…and then everybody in the restaurant clapped. https://t.co/7L1BOzp9m3 — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) March 21, 2023

If by “restaurant,” you mean “Angela’s imagination,” then yes.

On a scale from 1-"that didn't happen," how "that didn't happen" is this? https://t.co/irNKvyeBPj — 🅺🆁🅸🆂🆂🅰 🅺🆁🅰🆈 (@kriissaa_krae) March 20, 2023

It rates pretty high.

I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $500 Alex. You’re telling me a waitress asks everyone who tips or doesn’t tip if they’re liberal or conservative? I don’t think so! — Trump’s Cool Hair (@TrumpsCoolHair) March 19, 2023

My BS detector is pinging 🚨 https://t.co/j2te5Lj6hk — Terry 🇺🇸($8 please) (@TerryTheDude73) March 20, 2023

Out of all the things that never happened, this didn't happen the most. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 20, 2023

You know this a lie because there’s no way she could figure out what 40% was. https://t.co/hSUfX8Wf2G — Mr. Misadventure (@Untimelyreload) March 21, 2023

Good point.

In any event, it’s worth noting that studies suggest that conservatives tend to be more generous with their money.

Available research says conservatives give more charitably than liberals, but okay: https://t.co/V1Stb4BwB4 https://t.co/Y6odQ5yzQN — Liberal, Not Lefty (@liberalnotlefty) March 20, 2023

Welp.

That's funny. I tip 30% every time. However I don't feel the need to tweet when I do. https://t.co/FJ0ZmkHbum — Triggered Millinenial Hates Poso. (@SlapLordActual) March 20, 2023

Everybody, ANYBODY who’s ever worked service industry, even for a week, knows exactly who is well known for being the worst tippers lol. https://t.co/iewlMkV3kW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 20, 2023

***

Related:

Actress’ understanding of what impeachment means is apparently as solid as her ‘#IMPEACHMENTVOTE celebration dance’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!