Late last December, self-described anti-alpha male — “anti-alpha-male” would probably have been better since the way she wrote it makes it sound like she’s a guy — actress and liberal warrior queen Angela Belcamino informed her Twitter followers why liberal women walk with such swag and confidence:

Liberal women are so. cool. you guys. And we wonder if it was Angela’s swag and confidence that initially got a waitress’ attention. Well, that and her mad tipping skillz:

Just left work right then and there!

Mmm-hmm.

Look at this swag and confidence:

OK, Angela, but where’s the rest of your fivesome? Your swag and confidence is great and all, but wouldn’t it be even greater if you Instagrammed all five of you walking with swag and confidence?

If liberal women are such swag and confidence magnets, why is Angela all alone?

If by “restaurant,” you mean “Angela’s imagination,” then yes.

It rates pretty high.

Good point.

In any event, it’s worth noting that studies suggest that conservatives tend to be more generous with their money.

Welp.

***

***

